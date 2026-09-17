Arsenal news: Gunners handed major team news boost thanks to Jurgen Klopp decision

Arsenal have been handed a major Kai Havertz boost by new Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp ahead of the international break.

The former Liverpool boss has named 44 players who are set to represent their nation over an extended September/October window, with big names such as Pascal Gross and Leroy Sane left out completely.

Havertz is one of the Premier League players named in Klopp's plans, with the 27-year-old sitting on the bench for Arsenal's 4-2 success over Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

The German has started the 2026-27 season as first-choice option for the English champions at the focal point of attack, keeping Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres on the bench recently.

Since making the high-profile switch across London from Chelsea in June 2023, Havertz has netted 39 goals in 117 appearances for Arsenal, lifting the Premier League in 2026 and winning two Community Shields.

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Arsenal handed Havertz help by Klopp's split squads

Not afraid of doing things differently in search of success, Germany head coach Klopp has named two separate squads for the upcoming international break, in which they will play four UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Crucially, the 59-year-old has included Havertz in the first group of 22 players who will contest matches against the Netherlands (September 24) and Greece (September 27) to conclude the month.

As a result, the Arsenal attacker will be afforded a mini-break during the remainder of the international window, with the Gunners returning to against Leeds United at the Emirates on October 10.

That North London contest with Daniel Farke's side will commence a frantic three-week period for Mikel Arteta's side, who play six matches across the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup.

There are a number of eye-catching fixtures in that busy spell, including a European trip to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, as well as an EFL Cup clash at League Two side Fleetwood Town.

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Havertz holding his own

Havertz has been a key part of Arsenal's flawless start to the Premier League season, with the Gunners winning four consecutive matches and conceding just the single goal along the way.

The German has netted in both the Gunners' home matches in the top flight so far against Coventry City and Chelsea, with the latter strike proving his worth to his side in games against the big teams.

With Denis Undav missing Klopp's two squads due to injury, Havertz has a chance to cement his place as the new boss's starting striker as they build up towards the European Championships in 2028.