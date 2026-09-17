Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal - prediction, team news, lineups

The unstoppable attack meets the immovable defence at the Amex Stadium this weekend, as Premier League champions Arsenal aim for an extraordinary eighth victory from eight in all competitions in Saturday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mikel Arteta's men won ugly away to Sunderland last weekend, while the Seagulls won pretty in a 5-0 romping of newly-promoted Coventry City.

Match preview

Victims of a bedlam-inducing Brian Brobbey equaliser at the Stadium of Light in 2025-26, Arsenal avenged their two points dropped from last season in gameweek four, albeit with a literal helping hand from their number one.

Following a top-drawer David Raya save from an Enzo Le Fee penalty - the awarding of which an apoplectic Arteta labelled "unacceptable" and "impossible" - Bruno Guimaraes's delightful curler and Bukayo Saka's successful spot kick maintained Arsenal's flawless start to the new term.

While Arteta raged about Ezri Konsa being penalised for Daniel Ballard's "judo roll", the travelling crowd celebrated their side winning each of their first four Premier League games of a season for only the fourth time, after 2022-23, 2004-05 and the 2003-04 Invincibles.

However, the latter did not take a perfect 15 points from 15 - Arsene Wenger's men drew their fifth match of the campaign to Portsmouth - and neither the 2004-05 or 2022-23 crops, who did win their first five, topped the tree come May.

Few in red and white should fear another gameweek five slip-up, though, as Arteta's rotated side strolled past Ipswich Town 4-2 in Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round encounter, thanks in no small part to more Max Dowman history - the teenager's double made him the first male player to score twice for Arsenal before turning 17.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Sticking with the theme of multiple goals on the road, Brighton returned to their ruthless ways after a brief goalscoring blip at home to Leeds United, scoring at least four goals for the fourth time in five games last weekend.

While Charalampos Kostoulas, Malick Yalcouye, Yasin Ayari and Pascal Gross all had their names read out over the PA system, Lewis Dunk's was the pick of the bunch, the centre-back popping up with an outrageous goal-of-the-season contender from 30 yards.

Dunk's sensational strike is one of 13 Brighton have managed in the league this season, at least three more than any other English top-division club, putting the Seagulls fifth in the Premier League table and just one point outside the top three.

However, putting five past Coventry might only be Brighton's second-best away win of the entire season, as Fabian Hurzeler's men pulled off a colossal comeback from 2-0 down to sink Manchester United 3-2 in Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round encounter, the first time in 50 years that the Red Devils have lost at Old Trafford from two goals up.

Brighton's last two triumphs might have done wonders for the morale, but their head-to-head against Arsenal will not; the Gunners are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Seagulls and did the double over their hosts in the 2025-26 top flight.

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions)

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Arsenal Premier League form:

Arsenal form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

No sooner had Jurrien Timber returned to action for Arsenal than the Dutchman was ruled out again, although his absence from the EFL Cup success over Ipswich was precautionary rather than indicative of a serious setback.

Timber was likely being spared for Saturday with Ben White (groin) and Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) both major doubts, while William Saliba (back) will not return for several weeks at least.

Despite his latest historic feats, Dowman's reward for a man-of-the-match display on Tuesday will be a demotion to the bench or 12th man role, as Arteta reverts to a recognisable first XI.

Speaking of full-back injuries, Brighton new boy Jaouen Hadjam picked up a knock in the beating of Man United and is uncertain for Saturday, but Ferdi Kadioglu was always likely to return to the XI.

In brighter news, Georginio Rutter was back in the ranks on Wednesday after an ankle issue, but Femi Azeez (thigh) and Michael Svoboda (knee) did not make the cut, while Evan Ferguson (ankle), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified), Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Yankuba Minteh (calf) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out.

After rotating his resources to magnificent effect at Old Trafford, Hurzeler should revert to the XI that started the triumph over Coventry last weekend, including a recall for midweek match-winner Maxim De Cuyper in his auxiliary left-wing slot.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Arsenal

Brighton vs. Arsenal is the Gunners' second attack vs. defence battle of the new campaign, and the champions made light work of their first such showdown against London rivals Chelsea.

Now taking on a forward-thinking but inconsistent Seagulls side working with a day's less rest, Arteta's men have our vote to stay perfect, with a customary clean sheet in tow.

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