Brighton vs. Arsenal: Bukayo Saka's record against the Seagulls

After one Arsenal starboy shone in midweek, another Hale End hero could make headlines when the Gunners take on Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's Premier League encounter.

Bukayo Saka was granted a well-earned rest on Tuesday night, when Max Dowman scored a historic brace and Noni Madueke also found the net in a 4-2 EFL Cup third-round win over Ipswich Town.

However, Saka will now be restored to the first XI on the South Coast, where he has made a habit of contributions against Brighton - some crucial, some inconsequential.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Saka's record against the Seagulls.

Bukayo Saka record vs. Brighton Played: 13 Won: 8 Drawn: 2 Lost: 3 Goals: 4 Assists: 4

Since breaking into the Arsenal first team, Bukayo Saka has faced Brighton & Hove Albion on 13 occasions in all competitions, and the winger currently boasts as many wins as he does direct goal involvements against the Seagulls.

Indeed, Saka has been on the triumphant side eight times, while also registering eight combined goals and assists - four of his own and four assists - including one in his first taste of a Brighton battle.

Arsenal faced the Seagulls in June 2020, shortly after the return of the Premier League from the COVID-enforced hiatus, and Saka provided the assist for Nicolas Pepe's opener in a 2-1 defeat at the Amex.

Saka made his mark at the Amex again just a few months later, setting up Alexandre Lacazette's winning goal in a 1-0 success, before a three-game Premier League drought against the Seagulls.

The Englishman's first goal against Brighton unsurprisingly came in the South Coast, as Saka scored Arsenal's first in a 4-2 win on New Year's Eve 2022, before finding the net at the same venue in April 2024.

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Saka has either scored or assisted in every single one of his appearances against Brighton, including the only strike in a 1-0 away Premier League win in March 2026.

The 25-year-old also provided assists in the 1-1 home draw and 2-1 Emirates win in 2024-25 and 2025-26 respectively, either side of a goal of his own in a 2-0 EFL Cup fourth-round triumph in October 2025.

However, away from home is where the heart is for Saka against Brighton, as the attacker has been directly involved in a goal in four of his five previous trips to the Amex.