Arsenal lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI as Bruno Guimaraes makes first Premier League start

Arsenal new boy Bruno Guimaraes could make his full Premier League debut for the champions in Saturday's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex.

The former Newcastle United man made the Stadium of Light his playground last weekend, curling home a wonderful opening goal as Arsenal overcame Sunderland 2-0 to stay perfect in 2026-27.

Both Guimaraes and Myles Lewis-Skelly started Tuesday's 4-2 EFL Cup win at Ipswich Town, but the latter completing the full 90 minutes suggests that his time in the Premier League XI may be coming to an end.

Therefore, expect Guimaraes to partner the recalled Declan Rice behind Martin Odegaard, set to displace Max Dowman despite the 16-year-old's history-making brace at Portman Road.

Odegaard will be one of four attacking returnees alongside Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz, but Arteta may be without no fewer than three right-back options in Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera.

However, Timber's absence from the Arsenal squad on Tuesday was largely precautionary, and with White and Mosquera both nursing muscular problems, the Dutchman may have been spared with this fixture in mind.

Timber could therefore join Guimaraes in making his first Premier League start of the campaign, joining Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori in front of penalty hero David Raya.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up against Arsenal