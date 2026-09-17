Arsenal transfer news: After Vinicius, Gunners 'want' another Real Madrid forward

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Real Madrid about a sensational transfer swoop for Brazilian winger Rodrygo, according to SportBible and TeamTalk.

Mikel Arteta's side are desperate to add firepower on the left flank following the summer departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners were heavily linked with Vinicius Junior during the summer window but failed to land the Brazilian, while sources indicate they also made cautious enquiries about Endrick.

Although Christos Tzolis has since arrived, Arsenal's need for a wide attacker of genuine elite quality has not been addressed.

Rodrygo, 25, has been sidelined since March with a serious knee injury, but that has done nothing to dampen Arsenal's enthusiasm for a deal. The Gunners are understood to have placed the Brazilian at the very top of their summer wishlist prior to his injury, and the club's representatives remain huge admirers of his quality.

Rodrygo targets shock December return

© Iconsport

Rodrygo himself is pushing hard to beat the conservative medical projections that had pointed to a return in early 2027. The Brazil international is said to be targeting a competitive comeback in December, which would represent a remarkable recovery timeline for such a serious knee problem.

Real Madrid are not expected to rush his return, however, and will prioritise his full recovery over any external pressure.

Should he demonstrate full fitness before the end of the year, he could theoretically become a January target, but a summer move looks considerably more realistic given the scale of his injury and the cautious approach of all parties.

Arsenal's case and the contract clock

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Rodrygo's current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in June 2028, which means the coming summer could represent the ideal moment for Real Madrid to cash in and secure a major transfer fee.

Since his arrival from Santos in 2019, the winger has registered 71 goals and 57 assists for the Spanish giants, a return that underlines the calibre of player Arsenal are pursuing.

Arsenal's interest in a wide forward with Rodrygo's profile makes considerable sense. Arteta's side possess outstanding defensive foundations, but concerns over the Gunners' attacking output have lingered.

Rodrygo's ability to operate across the frontline, combined with his tactical intelligence and individual quality, represents precisely the type of profile the north London club are looking to recruit.