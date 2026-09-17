Preview: Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

Osasuna will be bidding to avoid a fourth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to El Sadar Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are currently 13th in the La Liga table, picking up seven points from their opening six matches, while Rayo are 11th in the division, also on seven points.

Match preview

Osasuna have a record of two wins, one draw and three defeats from their six league matches this season, with seven points leaving them in 13th position in the table.

Los Rojillos opened their 2026-27 campaign with a goalless draw against Levante before recording back-to-back wins over Celta Vigo and Getafe to make it an excellent start to the season.

However, Luis Miguel Ramis' side will enter this match off the back of three straight defeats, losing to Alaves, Espanyol and Atletico Madrid.

Osasuna's last game ended in a 4-0 reverse to Atletico, and they have not scored in their last two matches, which will be a concern to head coach Ramis.

Los Rojillos beat Rayo home and away in Spain's top flight last term, including a 2-0 success in front of their own fans, but the capital outfit just lead the overall head-to-head record 18 wins to 17.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Both teams have posted three wins from their last seven meetings, with only one draw in that period, so Saturday's contest is shaping up to be an interesting fixture.

The visitors will enter the match off the back of a win, recording a 2-1 victory over 10-man Espanyol on home soil, while they started September with a 3-2 success over Racing de Santander.

Benat San Jose's side have a record of two wins, one draw and three defeats from their six league matches this season, which has left them 11th in the division on seven points.

Rayo, as is often the case, have been an entertaining watch this season, scoring 10 times and conceding 15, while Osasuna have only found the back of the net on five occasions.

Los Franjirrojos finished eighth in Spain's top flight last season and will again be hoping to push for a potential European finish in the current campaign.

Osasuna La Liga form:

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Osasuna will again be missing Jorge Herrando and Aimar Oroz through injury, while Moi Gomez and Valentin Rosier remain major doubts for the home side in this contest.

There will be changes to the side that started against Atletico last time out, with Ruben Garcia, Jon Moncayola and Ante Budimir among those set to be brought back into the XI.

Budimir has scored four times for Osasuna this season, and the home side will again be looking to the experienced striker for inspiration on Saturday.

As for Rayo, Jorge de Frutos will be back in the squad, having served a suspension.

However, Luiz Felipe, Randy Nteka, Augusto Batalla, Isi Palazon and Jozhua Vertrouwd will again be unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Sergio Camello has been in strong form this season, scoring six times in six appearances, and the 25-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Arguibide, Yeboah, Boyomo, Bretones; Ruben Garcia, Torro, Moncayola, Moro; Budimir, Raul Garcia

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Audero; Ratiu, Lejeune, Sadick, Pedrosa; Lopez, Ciss; De Frutos, Diaz, A Garcia; Camello

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Only 12 of the previous 47 meetings between these two sides have finished level, but we are finding it tough to separate them here, ultimately backing a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.