Brentford vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Brentford and Chelsea will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a West London derby on Friday night.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from four matches, while Brentford occupy seventh position on six points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brentford vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday.

Where is Brentford vs. Chelsea being played?

Brentford against Chelsea will take place at the former's home ground - the Gtech Community Stadium.

The corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign ended in a 2-2 draw.

Brentford are actually winless in all five of their home Premier League games with Chelsea, although each of the last four at the home of the Bees have finished level.

How to watch Brentford vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

What is at stake for Brentford and Chelsea?

Chelsea will be bidding to return to winning ways on Friday evening, having picked up just one point from their last two league games, losing to Arsenal before drawing with Hull City.

The Blues are the second-highest goalscorers in the Premier League this term, having found the back of the net on 10 occasions, but they have conceded nine - the most in the top nine, and that will certainly hand Brentford confidence ahead of this clash.

The Bees are unbeaten across six matches in all competitions this season - winning three and drawing three, including a standout 3-0 success over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on home soil in their first match of the campaign.

Ten of Brentford's last 14 Premier League matches have been drawn, while Chelsea have just one win from their last six Premier League away games.

The signs are pointing towards another stalemate on Friday evening, but a win for either would be huge.

> Our full preview of Brentford vs. Chelsea can be viewed here