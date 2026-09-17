Chelsea transfer news: Blues ready to make €100m offer for Real Madrid midfielder?

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a £85m (€100m) bid for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler, with manager Xabi Alonso understood to be the driving force behind the potential move.

The speculation has been fuelled in part by a Jose Mourinho comment after Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Elche on Tuesday, when the Real Madrid boss was asked whether the 21-year-old Turkish international had made himself untouchable in his starting line-up. 'No,' Mourinho replied. 'Nobody is untouchable.'

The remark, however, requires context. Mourinho was quick to clarify that the substitution in Elche was not a reflection of dissatisfaction with Guler's standing at the club. Real Madrid were losing control of the match and the manager felt the midfielder's intensity was dropping after playing in the number ten role, which demands covering the full pitch.

'He is not untouchable, nobody is untouchable,' Mourinho said post-match. 'When I make changes, it is because we are losing control. Arda was dropping in intensity because he was playing in the ten position and that means covering the whole pitch.'

Alonso eyes reunion with Guler

© Iconsport / David Canales / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

The quote has been seized upon by those reporting Chelsea's interest, according to Spanish press reports. Alonso knows Guler well from his time in Madrid and is understood to believe the playmaker would be an ideal fit in Chelsea's midfield.

The former Real Madrid midfielder envisages deploying Guler alongside Moises Caicedo, with a three-man defence providing the structure and freedom for Guler to operate creatively between the lines.

The interest is also connected to changes at Stamford Bridge in the centre of the park. Enzo Fernandez departed Chelsea for Manchester City, leaving Alonso without a natural creative link between midfield and attack.

Guler is not seen as a direct like-for-like replacement for the Argentine, but his ability to create chances, combine between the lines and dictate the tempo of Real Madrid's play make him precisely the profile the Blues are looking to add.

Real Madrid have no intention to sell

© Iconsport / Zuma

Chelsea's reported plans run into a significant obstacle, however. Real Madrid are simultaneously working to tie Guler down to a new long-term contract. Spanish newspaper AS reported a deal running until 2031, while Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed an agreement through to June 2032.

The discrepancy reflects different sources, but the substance is clear: Real Madrid want to secure Guler's future and the player has accepted the club's terms.

Mourinho's recent words on the 21-year-old paint a picture of a player firmly in the plans at the Bernabeu. Ahead of the Elche match, the Real Madrid boss was glowing in his assessment.

'For me, his quality is incredible,' Mourinho said. 'His vision, his decision-making, the stability he gives the team's play, his creativity. I think he has fantastic potential.' He then offered a two-word verdict: 'Top. Top.'

Chelsea may well continue monitoring Guler's situation. There is no confirmed offer at this stage and no indication Real Madrid are open to negotiations. Mourinho's 'nobody is untouchable' line referred to the competition for places within the squad, not to the club's openness to selling.

With a new long-term deal in place, Real Madrid's direction of travel could not be clearer.