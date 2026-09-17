Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all eye Bayern Munich sensation Lennart Karl

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all monitoring Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl, as the Germany under-21 international emerges as one of European football's most coveted young talents.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been a revelation at Bayern Munich since stepping up from the club's academy, costing his side not a single penny in transfer fees.

Under Vincent Kompany, Karl has already made 45 appearances across all competitions, including 29 in the Bundesliga, contributing 10 goals and nine assists alongside the likes of Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

Lennart Karl puts Premier League clubs on notice

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

His form has accelerated sharply in recent weeks. Karl started both of Bayern Munich's last two Bundesliga fixtures, a 0-0 draw with Schalke and a 2-1 win over Elversberg last Sunday,scoring in the latter.

The native of Gelnhausen is also beginning to make his mark on the European stage: last season he contributed three goals in the Champions League group phase against Club Brugge, Arsenal and Sporting CP, before scoring and assisting in the round-of-16 second leg against Atalanta Bergamo.

It is precisely those displays, including the goal against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, that have placed four Premier League clubs on alert. The Gunners, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been linked with interest in the player, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Naturally deployed on the right flank of Bayern's attack, the three-times capped Germany international is under contract until June 2029, with his current valuation standing at £51m, a figure likely to rise sharply should his form continue.

Formidable competition from Spain

© Iconsport / Harry Langer / dpa

The four Premier League clubs will face stiff competition should they move, however. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also understood to have identified Karl as a player they would pursue in a future transfer window, making the race for his signature a genuinely elite-level contest.

Paris Saint-Germain are similarly monitoring his progress, though recruitment in that area is not considered an immediate priority at the Parc des Princes, the club already counts Desire Doue and summer signing Maghnes Akliouche, who arrived from Monaco for £42m, among their attacking options.

At Bayern Munich, Karl has no shortage of competition for places. Yet Kompany's willingness to integrate him into the first team at 18 speaks to the confidence the club has in his long-term development.

For now, Bayern Munich are showing no signs of opening the door to any departure, but the interest gathering around the youngster suggests that patience from his admirers may eventually be tested.