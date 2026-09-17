La Liga Gameweek 7
Sevilla
Sep 19, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Barcelona

Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sevilla: Joan Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji latest

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De Jong, Bardghji updates: Barcelona injury, suspension list vs. Sevilla
© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Saturday.

The Catalan giants have posted six straight wins in Spain's top flight, which has left them top of the La Liga table on 18 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Sevilla, who are fourth in the division on 13 points.

Joan Garcia

© Iconsport

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 19 (vs. Sevilla)

Joan Garcia was substituted at the interval of Wednesday's clash with Rayo Vallecano due to a knee injury, and the Spaniard is now a major doubt for this match.

Frenkie de Jong

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

De Jong is currently on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury, but the Netherlands international is due to return to action at some stage in October.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.

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