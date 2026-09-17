Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Atletico Madrid: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy updates

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table on 15 points, three points behind the reigning champions Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Atletico, who are third in the division on 13 points.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2027.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation, but his return should come before the end of October.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Out

Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.