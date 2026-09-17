Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Atletico Madrid: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy updates

Real Madrid will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table on 15 points, three points behind the reigning champions Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Atletico, who are third in the division on 13 points.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2027.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation, but his return should come before the end of October.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Out
Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.