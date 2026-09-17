Brighton lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI as Fabian Hurzeler makes six changes from Man United win

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler should make no fewer than six changes for Saturday's Premier League showdown with champions Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls are searching for a third straight win in all tournaments after away triumphs at Coventry City and Manchester United, the latter an astounding 3-2 comeback victory from 2-0 down in the EFL Cup.

Hurzeler selected a mixture of first-teamers and second-string players at Old Trafford, but it was largely the regular starters who made the telling contributions, and Saturday's lineup should resemble the one that started at the CBS Arena.

Charlampos Kostoulas and Malick Yalcouye are safe in attack, where they should be re-joined by Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper, who completed the Old Trafford turnaround off the bench in midweek.

Pascal Gross levelled matters just a few minutes before De Cuyper's winner, and the 35-year-old German will line up alongside Yasin Ayari, taking Chema Andres's place.

Granted a well-earned night off after scoring a screamer at Coventry, Lewis Dunk returns to partner Luka Vuskovic alongside Olivier Boscagli, Ferdi Kadioglu and Bart Verbruggen in defence.

Femi Azeez (thigh) and Michael Svoboda (knee) will need late fitness tests, but Evan Ferguson (ankle), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified), Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Yankuba Minteh (calf) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain sidelined.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Brighton