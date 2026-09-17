Explained: Jurgen Klopp’s mega 44-man Germany squad including 16 uncapped players ahead of Nations League games

Jurgen Klopp has called up 44 Germany players for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign in his first act as national team head coach.

The four-time world champions unveiled Klopp as their new boss at the end of July, with the 59-year-old succeeding Julian Nagelsmann who departed following Germany’s shock 2026 World Cup exit.

Klopp will begin his tenure with four League A Group B fixtures in the Nations League across the September/October international break, facing the Netherlands, Serbia and two games against Greece.

The former Liverpool boss has decided to name a rather large squad, mixed with youth and experience, that will be divided into two groups, the first of which will feature across the opening two games and the second to participate in the remaining two matches.

This decision represents another bold move on the international stage from Klopp, who set a clear ultimatum from day one by declaring that he would walk away if the media became too intrusive or the backlash grew too severe.

"I want to get to know as many players as possible," Klopp said at a press conference when explaining his decision to name a large squad.

"There is no A or B team. The squads are put together in a way that makes sense on the pitch and in terms of character and experience."

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Klopp’s first Germany squad includes 16 uncapped players

Klopp has named 16 uncapped players in his Germany squad, including highly-rated Koln teenager Said El Mala and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib, who has scored four goals in as many Bundesliga games this term.

Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt, 23, Freiburg’s Max Rosenfelder, 23, and Leipzig’s Brajan Gruda, 22, who has turned down the opportunity to represent Albania, have also been called up.

Meanwhile, Freiburg's Philipp Treu and newly-promoted Elversberg's Felix Keidel are two new right-back options for Klopp, allowing 114-cap star Joshua Kimmich to be selected as a midfielder after playing in defence in Nagelsmann.

"We've got a few guys here who will surprise you, but we see something in the guys and want to be there for their development," said Klopp.

"Lots of talent has caught our eye, so much that some aren't even included."

Notable absentees from Germany’s squad include Galatasaray’s Leroy Sane, Brighton’s Pascal Gross, Aston Villa’s Leon Goretzka and Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav, though the latter two are fitness/injury related.

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger and Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer are also not involved, as they have both announced their retirement from international football since the World Cup this summer.

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Klopp calls for unity, focus on football amid political tensions

Another talking point at Klopp’s press conference was his decision to wear a cap which read “one of 83 million” in German and the colours of the German flag.

This comes at a time when Germany is facing a fragile political period after the far-right AfD party secured a major electoral victory in Saxony-Anhalt.

Klopp was keen to express national unity when questioned about the significance of his cap, telling reporters: “We need to rediscover the fun in all of this.

“I hope I won’t have to talk about political matters in the future. But I want to reclaim the flag for us. So that people feel happy and fortunate to live in this wonderful country.

“I don’t want to leave national pride to the wrong people. It fills me with pride to do this job. When we spend time focused on football, it’s meant to foster a sense of community and make us feel better. We have to create that atmosphere. But we also need people who embrace it.”

Klopp will make his debut as national team manager when Germany face the Netherlands in Amsterdam next Thursday, before experiencing his first game on home soil three days later against Greece in Augsburg (September 27).

Die Mannschaft will then play host to Serbia in Munich on October 1, before travelling to Thessaloniki to take on Greece on matchday four on October 4.

Germany squad for Netherlands (A) & Greece (H) fixtures: Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Ajax), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart), Finn Dahmen (Augsburg) Defenders: Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Bayern Munich), Josha Vagnoman (Stuttgart), Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter Milan), Hennes Behrens (Augsburg), Max Rosenfelder (Freiburg), Philipp Treu (Freiburg) Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Anton Stach (Leeds United), Yannik Engelhardt (Freiburg), Attackers: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kevin Schade (Brentford), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Bambase Conte (Hoffenheim), Younes Ebnoutalib (Eintracht Frankfurt)