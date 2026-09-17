Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Two teams with just one Premier League win between them lock horns at the City Ground on Saturday evening, when Nottingham Forest host Coventry City.

Oliver Glasner's side got off the mark at the fourth attempt last time out with a 2-1 triumph at Aston Villa, but the Tricky Trees are still awaiting their first home goal of the season in any tournament.

On the other hand, Coventry are yet to score a Premier League goal - or claim a point - on any turf this term, as Frank Lampard's men have lost to Arsenal, Hull City, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion without scoring.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 96

Nottingham Forest wins: 48

Draws: 28

Coventry City wins: 20

Meeting in the Premier League for the first time since the 1990s in the 2026-27 season, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City are also no strangers to one another in the lower tiers of English football.

The Tricky Trees and the Sky Blues have met on 96 previous occasions in all competitions, and Forest comfortably hold the head-to-head superiority, winning exactly 50% of those contests with 48 triumphs to Coventry's 20.

One of the Sky Blues' 20 successes did come as recently as August 2021 in the Championship, but Steve Cooper's Forest gleaned revenge with a 2-0 victory at the City Ground the following April, before earning promotion to the top tier.

That success - in which James Garner and Brennan Johnson found the back of the net - marked Forest's fourth win from their last five games against Coventry, and the Garibaldi have also scored at least two goals in each of their last seven victories over Coventry dating back to 2009.

The two clubs have to go even further back for the last time they played out a draw - a 2-2 Championship stalemate in December 2008 - and not since 2004 have Coventry overcome Forest on the road.

In the Premier League alone, Nottingham Forest and Coventry City have clashed 10 times, and the results have been almost the exact definition of a mixed bag - four wins for Forest, two for Coventry and four draws.

The first 10 Premier League meetings between Forest and Coventry all took place between 1992 and 1999, and the Garibaldi went unbeaten in the first seven such head-to-heads, before losing two of three between January 1997 and January 1999.

Outside of league football, Forest and Coventry have both beaten each other twice in the League Cup, and the inaugural meeting between the two sides was fought in the 1909-10 FA Cup, and ended in a 3-1 third-round win for the Sky Blues.

Previous meetings

Apr 06, 2022: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Aug 08, 2021: Coventry City 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Feb 02, 2021: Coventry City 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Nov 04, 2020: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Feb 18, 2012: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Oct 15, 2011: Coventry City 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Feb 01, 2011: Coventry City 1-2 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Nov 09, 2010: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Coventry City (Championship)

Feb 09, 2010: Coventry City 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Dec 28, 2009: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Apr 18, 2009: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Coventry City (Championship)

Dec 06, 2008: Coventry City 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Apr 06, 2005: Coventry City 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Aug 28, 2004: Nottingham Forest 1-4 Coventry City (Championship)

Feb 07, 2004: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Coventry City (First Division)

Aug 27, 2003: Coventry City 1-3 Nottingham Forest (First Division)

Jan 18, 2003: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Coventry City (First Division)

Aug 31, 2002: Coventry City 0-1 Nottingham Forest (First Division)

Dec 29, 2001: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Coventry City (First Division)

Aug 27, 2001: Coventry City 0-0 Nottingham Forest (First Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 09, 1999: Coventry City 4-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Aug 22, 1998: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Jan 29, 1997: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Aug 17, 1996: Coventry City 0-3 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Apr 17, 1996: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Sep 09, 1995: Coventry City 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Apr 17, 1995: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Dec 26, 1994: Coventry City 0-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Jan 09, 1993: Coventry City 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Sep 21, 1992: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

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