Coventry lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI including Aurele Amenda replacement, Ellis Simms decision

Coventry City defender Aurele Amenda is expected to miss Saturday's Premier League contest with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Injury was added to insult for the Sky Blues in Wednesday's 3-1 EFL Cup loss to Aston Villa, as Amenda was substituted inside just 12 minutes after picking up a calf problem.

Frank Lampard is still in the dark about the severity of Amenda's injury, but the manager has conceded that the 23-year-old is highly unlikely to play a part in Saturday's showdown.

Ethan Pinnock replaced his stricken central colleague in midweek, but the ex-Brentford man was expected to start the City Ground clash regardless; Lampard should instead promote Stephen Mfuni to the back three alongside Pinnock and Bobby Thomas.

Coventry scored their first goal against Premier League opposition on Wednesday courtesy of Victor Torp's excellent free kick, but that is unlikely to be enough to keep him in the side over Matt Grimes or Frank Onyeka.

However, Gustavo Hamer was a bright spark against Villa and may have done enough to displace Ephron Mason-Clark, thus joining Jack Rudoni behind one of three potential centre-forwards.

Taiwo Awoniyi is serving a suspension until after the international break following his red card against Brighton & Hove Albion, leading to Sidiki Cherif being given a shot from the start in midweek.

The 19-year-old failed to make his mark and was taken off before the hour, though, so Ellis Simms could now edge out Cherif and Brandon Thomas-Asante for the number nine spot.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Onyeka, Dasilva; Rudoni, Hamer; Simms

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Coventry