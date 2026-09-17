Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Coventry: Predicted XI as Igor Jesus replaces Dan Ndoye

Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner could make both a personnel and formation change in Saturday's Premier League clash with Coventry City at the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees edged out Aston Villa 2-1 last weekend for their first top-flight win of the campaign, thanks to goals from Liam Delap and Igor Jesus either side of an Alysson strike.

Jesus was only given 15 minutes off the bench to make an impact, after Dan Ndoye failed to produce the goods in 75, but the Brazilian has surely now done enough to join Delap in the final third.

The pair will be tasked with ending Nottingham Forest's scoreless home streak at the start of the 2026-27 season, supported by Morgan Gibbs-White as Glasner shifts from a 3-4-2-1 to a 3-4-1-2.

Now firmly settled in the Tricky Trees' XI, Daniel Munoz will bomb down the right-hand side, joining Neco Williams, James McAtee and Xaver Schlager in an untouched bank of four.

Glasner was dealt two defensive blows before the trip to the West Midlands, though, as neither Nikola Milenkovic nor Jair Cunha were able to take part due to hamstring tightness.

Only Cunha might return in time for the weekend, but Ola Aina, Murillo and new signing Ousmane Diomande did more than their bit at Villa Park, so Glasner may see no reason to alter Matz Sels's shield.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White; Jesus, Delap

> Click here to see how Coventry could line up against Nottingham Forest