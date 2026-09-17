Preview: Barnsley vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

For the first time since March 2014, Barnsley and former Premier League champions Leicester City meet on Saturday afternoon, when both sides will be fighting hard for League One points.

The Reds lost a thrilling EFL Cup clash against Peterborough United earlier in the week, whilst the Foxes have been afforded a full week to reflect on a seven-goal battle at the base of Stockport County.

Match preview

Since suffering relegation from the Championship in 2022, Barnsley have experienced a slow and steady decline in League One, with recent performances suggesting that a relegation battle could be on the cards.

The Reds have lost each of their past two third-tier contests to Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle by an aggregate scoreline of 8-1 before conceding three more goals in an EFL Cup match at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Battling to become the only League One side in the fourth round of the competition, Posh and Barnsley played out a chaotic 3-3 draw over 90 minutes, with the hosts eventually advancing into the next round courtesy of a 7-6 penalty-shootout success.

Despite ultimately falling to defeat last time out, Reds head coach Daniel Stendel was proud of his young side, who last suffered three straight third-tier defeats during a wretched run in December 2025.

Netting just six goals in as many League One matches so far, only Peterborough (4) and AFC Wimbledon (5) have netted fewer than Barnsley, with midfielder Cameron McGeehan scoring three times.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A decade on from their Premier League title success and nine years after a Champions League quarter-final appearance, Leicester City fans celebrated a 4-3 League One victory at Stockport County with considerable vigour.

The Foxes have fallen to such a low that success was largely unexpected at Edgeley Park, where summer arrivals Liam Cullen, Emil Riis Jakobsen and John Lundstram all netted their maiden goals for the East Midlanders.

Following their opening six fixtures of a humbling third-tier campaign, Russell Martin's men are currently occupying 13th spot in the League One rankings, five points behind early pacesetters Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst Leicester have suffered embarrassing defeats at the King Power Stadium to Burton Albion (1-2) and Oxford United (0-4) so far, the Foxes are actually unbeaten across their three away league contests (W1 D2).

Highlighting the varying fortunes of the two teams since the beginning of the 2010s, Saturday afternoon will be the first Barnsley vs. Leicester clash since March 2014, when a brace from Jamie Vardy helped the Foxes to a 3-0 Championship victory at Oakwell.

Barnsley League One form:

Barnsley form (all competitions):

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Leicester City League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / James Holyoak/Alamy

After failing to register a shot on target during the League One defeat at Plymouth last weekend, Barnsley are set to make attacking changes, with Makenzie Kirk potentially dropping out.

The Reds have a number of forward options in line to replace the Northern Irishman, including Amani Richards and Ben Toure.

Despite exit rumours during the summer transfer window, Reyes Cleary remains at Oakwell and netted a brace in the EFL Cup match at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Also staying in League One despite interest from Manchester United this summer, Leicester's Louie Page is set to start at the base of midfield once again.

Jakobsen, Lundstram and Cullen all found the net last time out and should keep Bobby Reid, Tommy Watson and Wes Burns on the bench.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Ravenhill; Noslin, O'Riordan, Gale, Kay; Connell, Alker, McGeehan, Kelly, Cleary; Richards

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Joseph, Souttar, O'Hora, Thomas; Page, Cullen, Braybrooke, Lundstram, Alves; Jakobsen

We say: Barnsley 1-2 Leicester City

Barnsley's confidence was boosted at Peterborough on Tuesday despite the defeat, with Saturday's hosts chasing for their first win over Leicester since April 2013.

With a number of their high-profile summer signings beginning to find their feet in League One, Leicester should be good enough for victory this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.