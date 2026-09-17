Chelsea transfer news: Blues plot 'January swoop' for Boca Juniors gem dubbed 'the new Messi' with Strasbourg loan plan

Chelsea are reportedly planning a £11m move for Argentine attacking midfielder Tomas Aranda in January 2027, with a loan to Strasbourg lined up to follow.

The 19-year-old has made 32 appearances for Boca Juniors and already earned a senior Argentina cap, drawing comparisons with Lionel Messi for his movement and creativity between the lines. According to Argentine outlet El Crack Deportivo, Chelsea are keen to secure his signature early in the new year.

The proposed deal follows a well-trodden path for the club. Chelsea and Strasbourg are co-owned by the BlueCo consortium, and the English side regularly use the French club as a development base for young signings not yet ready for Premier League football.

In recent windows, Andrey Santos, Aaron Anselmino and Dario Essugo have all passed through Strasbourg on loan from Stamford Bridge. This summer, Chelsea also signed Estevao, Deivid Washington and Dastan Satpaev, underlining the club's continued appetite for high-potential youth.

Chelsea plot loan deal to continue Aranda's development

© Imago / Photo Photo / ALEJANDRO PAGNI

Aranda predominantly operates in an advanced or left-sided midfield role, and Chelsea view Strasbourg as the ideal environment to sharpen him for a future push at Premier League level.

The move faces one immediate complication. Aranda suffered a fibula fracture and will take no further part in the 2026 calendar year. Chelsea's plan is therefore tied to a January window by which stage the youngster is expected to be fit enough to travel and begin his rehabilitation within a structured environment.

If Boca Juniors agree to open the door, Chelsea would face competition for his signature. Inter Milan, Como, Fiorentina and Aston Villa have also been linked with an interest in the Argentine, according to the same source, though no rival bid has been confirmed at this stage.

At £11m, Aranda would represent the kind of high-upside, relatively low-risk recruitment that has defined Chelsea's strategy in recent years. Whether his recovery timeline and Boca Juniors' valuation align in January remains to be seen.