Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery explains Alejandro Garnacho situation after no EFL Cup appearance

Unai Emery has suggested that Alejandro Garnacho is no nearer to earning any game time for Aston Villa.

After making just three substitute appearances in 2026-27, the Chelsea loanee was expected to feature against Coventry City in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night.

However, the Argentine was only named as a substitute and was not introduced onto the pitch as Villa ran out 3-1 winners.

Fellow new signings Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Matteo Ruggeri and Ibrahim Mbaye were all handed their first starts for Villa.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Emery gave the impression that Garnacho will have to be "patient" for more minutes.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Emery says Garnacho must be "patient" for Aston Villa game time

As well as seemingly paying the price for a disrupted pre-season, Garnacho now has players firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Emery told reporters: "(He has to) continue working. Work, work, train, work. When he can have minutes to play, try and play well. He is progressing, but we have players in front of him now.

“George (Hemmings) is playing fantastic. Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. (Ibrahim) Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have.

He added: "Garnacho is a little bit behind, because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs."

With Hemmings not in the squad for the Coventry game, it is plausible that Garnacho will miss out on the matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur.

© Imago / Xinhua

Should Chelsea be worried Garnacho will become Harvey Elliott 2:0?

Villa have an agreement to sign Garnacho for an alleged £42.5m if he reaches a set number of appearances.

Reports have indicated that the amount of matches that the 22-year-old must play is easily achievable.

The specific number of games has not been revealed, but it was well-documented last season that Emery swiftly decided that he did not want Villa to sign Liverpool's Harvey Elliott for £35m, therefore leading to him not making the set amount of appearances.

Chelsea will naturally be worried that Villa and Emery may backtrack on using Garnacho, but the fact that UEFA are monitoring both clubs after recent rule breaches may encourage Villa to do what is necessary to sign the attacker.

At this stage, though, it feels like a moving situation, and it is possible that it does not evolve until Villa's schedule becomes packed after the September international break has concluded.