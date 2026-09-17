Barcelona lineup vs. Sevilla: Predicted XI for La Liga champions as Hansi Flick prepares to make changes

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make five changes to his starting side for Saturday's La Liga contest with Sevilla at Estadio Ramon.

Joan Garcia is a major doubt for the contest due to the knee injury that forced him off the field at the interval of the clash with Racing de Santander last time out.

As a result, Wojciech Szczesny could be introduced between the sticks, with Barcelona unlikely to take any chances when it comes to the Spain international.

Flick will make changes to the side that took to the field against Racing, with Pau Cubarsi, Xavi Espart, Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon potentially all being introduced.

Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo, Dani Olmo and Karim Adeyemi could be the players to drop down to the bench after featuring from the start on Wednesday.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain on the sidelines due to knee injuries.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have both been in remarkable form; the former has eight goals and four assists in seven appearances at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, while the latter has 11 goals and three assists in seven outings, having thrived through the middle.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; F Lopez, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon