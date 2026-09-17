Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

Queens Park Rangers play host to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon looking to consolidate their top-five position in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, managerless Preston travel to Loftus Road searching for the victory that would keep them off the bottom of the standings.

Match preview

Had Queens Park Rangers boss Julien Stephan being presented with the chance of collecting 12 points from the first seven fixtures of the season before it commenced, he would have accepted it without a second thought.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman may be frustrated that the Hoops have put together a three-game winless streak in the Championship.

Just one goal has been scored during that period, an own goal in the 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

That said, QPR remain with just one across normal time this season - a 1-0 reverse at home to Middlesbrough - while also possessing the joint-best defensive record in the division.

Only five goals have been conceded, with QPR yet to ship more than one goal in a Championship fixture in 2026-27.

© Imago / Focus Images

Preston losing more games (six) than QPR's goals conceded has led to Paul Heckingbottom being sacked as their manager.

Last weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to Lincoln City made it seven losses in eight contests for Heckingbottom, who has departed Deepdale with a win ratio of just 27.5% from 109 matches.

Such a poor return in the long term suggests that there may be no quick fix at Preston, yet they conceded just four goals across his last triple-header against Blackburn, Watford and Lincoln.

Nevertheless, at a time when Preston are only not bottom of the Championship table on goal difference, they have the joint-worst attacking record with six goals.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Preston North End Championship form:

Preston North End form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Paul Smyth is a major injury doubt for QPR after struggling throughout the first half against West Brom before his 35th-minute withdrawal.

Leon Scarlett and Koki Saito are on standby to feature if required, while Glen Kamara is an alternative in midfield.

Tariq Lamptey, Jimmy Dunne and Ilias Chair are all expected to remain sidelined through injury.

The make-up of the Preston XI is unknown now that Heckingbottom has left, but only losing 1-0 to an 81st-minute goal to Lincoln may lead to a similar starting lineup being named.

Delano Burgzorg and Jusef Erabi are options to return in attacking areas, while Alfie Devine may be brought into a central role.

Either Liam Gibbs - despite being a central midfielder - or Harry Clarke are in line to start at right-back.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Mbengue, Edwards, Clarke-Salter, Cirkin; Varane, Madsen; Poku, Vale, Scarlett; Burrell

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Gibbs, Offiah, Storey, Vukcevic; Mills, Thompson, Devine, Burgzorg; Lang, Erabi

We say: Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Preston North End

With Heckingbottom having left Deepdale, Preston are somewhat of an unknown quality ahead of this game. Nevertheless, a week off can only have benefitted QPR, who we feel will cruise to a deserved victory.

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