Preview: Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

Cardiff City play host to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon still searching for their first league win of 2026-27.

At a time when the Bluebirds sit in 21st place in the Championship table, the Addicks remain in sixth spot despite a drop off in form.

Match preview

Despite this being their first campaign back in the Championship, some Cardiff fans will feel justified in their restlessness over a winless start in the second tier.

Sitting outside of the relegation zone will be viewed as a positive, but suffering a late 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers last weekend only led to further criticism of Brian Barry-Murphy.

In isolation, it was perhaps an over-reaction, yet the Bluebirds only have four draws and seven goals to show from their opening seven league fixtures.

Furthermore, as well as Bolton, defeats have come at Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth, teams who they would have anticipated were opportunities to collect points from.

While this is not necessary make or break for Barry-Murphy, he will recognise the importance of getting a victory on the board before the international break if he is to ensure that he has the full support of the Cardiff hierarchy.

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In sharp contrast to Cardiff sitting three points from 20th position, Charlton are within just two points of leaders West Ham United.

That is despite a four-match winless streak being put together that has included three draws, the latest coming at home to Portsmouth.

Nathan Jones's side have now failed to score in three consecutive matches, a run which includes conceding four goals in the first half of a 4-0 defeat at Stoke City.

Charlton have now reached 291 minutes, plus added-on time, without finding the back of the net, yet they have only conceded three goals in six Championship fixtures when you do not include the capitulation in the Potteries.

Cardiff City Championship form:

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

Team News

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David Turnbull and Cian Ashford are pushing for recalls to the Cardiff XI.

Although Joel Colwill netted in a recent draw with Stoke, his place in the midfield is not assured.

Meanwhile, Rubin Colwill is expected to miss out with an ankle issue, but Dylan Lawlor and Calum Chambers are unlikely to return until after the international break.

Jones will consider making changes to his Charlton attack, with Harvey Knibbs, Sonny Carey and Charlie Kelman all options in the number 10 and nine roles.

However, Charlton are still missing a number of players through injury, including defenders Kanye Ramsay, Collins Sichenje and Billy Koumetio, and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Bielik, Osho, Bagan; Robertson, Turnbull; Ashford, Moylan, Willock; Salech

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; McNamara, Jones, Bindon, Mesik; Skipp, Coventry; Alli, Carey, Campbell; Kelman

We say: Cardiff City 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Despite the difference in league positions, Charlton are now struggling for goals, and that will only lead to encouragement for Cardiff. With a packed crowd behind them, we are backing the Bluebirds to kick-start their season with a dramatic late win.

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