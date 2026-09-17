Preview: Sevilla vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

Barcelona will be aiming to continue their stunning start to the 2026-27 campaign when they head to Estadio Ramon on Saturday evening to tackle an in-form Sevilla outfit.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table on 18 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Sevilla are fourth in the division on 13 points.

Match preview

Sevilla have a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat from their six La Liga matches this season, with 13 points leaving them in fourth spot in the division.

Los Nervionenses opened their campaign with successive wins over Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao before losing their first game of the season against Atletico Madrid at the end of August.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side have picked up seven points from their last three games, though, drawing with Espanyol before recording back-to-back victories over Valencia and Deportivo La Coruna.

Sevilla have not finished in the top four in Spain's top flight since the 2021-22 campaign, but they have the look of a team capable of challenging for a return to the Champions League this term.

Los Nervionenses incredibly beat Barcelona 4-1 in the corresponding match last season, but the last meeting between the two sides ended in a 5-2 success for the Catalan outfit back in March.

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Barcelona have not missed a step this season, winning their opening seven games of the campaign across two competitions, and they will enter this match off the back of a 7-2 success over Racing de Santander in Spain's top flight on Wednesday evening.

Flick's team beat Feyenoord 5-1 in their Champions League opener on September 9, while they have overcome Elche, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, Levante and Racing in La Liga, sitting top of the division on 18 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona have incredibly scored 28 times in their six league games this season, while it is 33 goals in all competitions in seven matches, which is truly remarkable.

The Catalan outfit will face Sevilla and Getafe in La Liga either side of the international break before returning to Champions League action away to Galatasaray on October 13.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have both been in sensational form this season; the former has eight goals and four assists in seven appearances, while the latter has 11 goals and three assists in seven outings.

Sevilla La Liga form:

Barcelona La Liga form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Team News

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Sevilla will be missing Ruben Vargas (knee) and Arouna Sangante (ankle) on Saturday through injury, but the home team are otherwise in strong shape for the visit of Barcelona.

Head coach Garcia Plaza is unlikely to make many changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Rayo Vallecano, but there could be an alteration in the final third of the field, with Isaac Romero potentially coming in for Lucas Stassin.

Miguel Sierra is the team's leading goalscorer this season with two, and the 22-year-old will again feature in the starting side on Saturday.

As for Barcelona, Joan Garcia is a major doubt due to the knee injury that forced him off the field at the interval of the clash with Racing last time out.

As a result, Wojciech Szczesny could be introduced between the sticks.

Head coach Flick will make changes to the side that took to the field against Racing, with Pau Cubarsi, Xavi Espart, Fermin Lopez and Anthony Gordon potentially all being introduced.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji remain on the sidelines due to knee injuries.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; I Sanchez, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume, Fofana; Sierra, Guridi, Correia; I Romero

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; F Lopez, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

We say: Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona

Sevilla have been impressive this season and are more than capable of making this a tough match for the Catalan outfit, but we are expecting Flick's team to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.