Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Wigan Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 23rd in the League One table, while the visitors are 19th.

Match preview

Wigan have endured a difficult start to the new season, winning just one of their first six matches and collecting only four points in the process.

The Latics' sole victory came against MK Dons, while they have also suffered defeats to Cambridge United, Leyton Orient Wimbledon and Stockport County.

Wigan did at least earn a point away to league leaders Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, holding them to a goalless draw, and head coach Gary Caldwell was "delighted with the performance".

Caldwell hailed his side's "outstanding recovery", having been thumped 4-0 by Stockport a week prior, and will be hoping to build on that display against Wycombe.

However, Wigan have failed to score in four of their six league games so far and will be hoping that new signing Scott Hogan can provide some firepower.

© Imago

Wycombe have collected six points from their opening six league fixtures, with one win, three draws and two defeats.

The Chairboys side began the campaign with hopes of earning promotion, having finished just 12 points outside the playoffs last season.

However, they failed to pick up a single victory in their first four league games and head coach Michael Duff was axed, with Tom Hounsell placed in interim charge.

Hounsell has overseen an immediate improvement, with Wycombe picking up a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient in the league and a 2-1 win over Chelsea's Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

It is also worth noting that Wycombe have an excellent recent record against Wigan, having picked up five wins and one draw in their last six meetings across all competitions.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

D

L

L

D

W W

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Wigan are expected to stick with the side that earned a point against Sheffield Wednesday last week, with Charlie Gray and Max Power set to start in midfield.

Sonny Perkins is expected to lead the line, with support on the wing from Fraser Murray and Reggie Walsh.

Wycombe are also likely to stick with the side that beat Leyton Orient last weekend, having made wholesale changes for the EFL Trophy match on Tuesday.

New signing Jayden Wareham will start up front and look to continue his good form, having scored in his first two appearances for the club.

Caolan Boyd-Munce and Aaron Morley are likely to start in midfield, with Cauley Woodrow and Fred Onyedinma featuring out wide.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Carragher, Burns, Fox, Mellish; Gray, Power; Murray, Weir, Walsh; Perkins

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Cook, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Coyd-Munce, Morley; Onyedinma, Henderson, Woodrow; Wareham

We say: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe have found some form under their interim boss and have an excellent record against Wigan, which is why we are backing them to pick up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.