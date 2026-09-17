Liverpool transfer news: Rio Ngumoha 'responds' to Arsenal, Bayern Munich admiration amid contract uncertainty

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have reportedly suffered a blow in their supposed pursuits of Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha.

The 18-year-old is enjoying increased involvement in the first team this season under the tutelage of new head coach Andoni Iraola, who is guiding the Reds through life after legendary attacker Mohamed Salah.

Ngumoha played 72 minutes on Tuesday night when Liverpool survived a brief comeback to record a 3-1 EFL Cup success over Tottenham Hotspur, setting up a tie with Chelsea in the next round.

The one-time England international has supposedly attracted interest from Arsenal in recent times, with the Gunners looking to bolster their forward line following the departure of Gabriel Martinelli.

Since making his first-team debut for Liverpool during the 2024-25 campaign, Ngumoha has featured in 35 senior matches for the Anfield club, last scoring in a friendly clash with Wrexham in July.

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Liverpool's Ngumoha 'responds' to Arsenal, Bayern links

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have suffered a blow during the early stages of their respective pursuits of Ngumoha, who is said to be happy with his Anfield situation at the moment.

In the midst of suggestions that the Gunners could swoop in January for a new attacker, it is understood that Iraola's side have no intention of parting ways with the talented 18-year-old in the near future.

Ngumoha is currently contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2028, with the six-time Champions League winners keen to tie the winger down with more favourable terms before the end of this season.

The report claims that Arsenal's interest in the Englisman sits at an early stage, however, the Gunners are keeping tabs on the player's Merseyside predicament following the arrival of Bradley Barcola.

Bayern Munich are also said to be admirers of Ngumoha, with the Bundesliga champions no strangers to recruiting Premier League talents in recent times, including Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

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Ngumoha tricky pathway to Liverpool immortality

A graduate of the club's academy and only 18 years of age, Ngumoha has the potential to blossom into a modern-day Liverpool legend, given that his development can continue in the first team.

There is no doubt that an Anfield career is promised to the youngster in the long-term, however, the recent arrivals of Barcola and Victor Munoz have increased competition on the flanks this season.

On top of that, Cody Gakpo remains with Iraola's side after his proposed move to Manchester City collapsed, meaning that Ngumoha is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter for the Reds in the immediate future.