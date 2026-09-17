Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'reach decision' on JJ Gabriel contract termination as Real Madrid, Barcelona 'circle'

Manchester United have reportedly rejected JJ Gabriel's request to leave the club's academy this month.

The 15-year-old - who is increasingly being likened to Lionel Messi - was meant to play for Michael Carrick's first team during their EFL Cup third-round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

However, it was soon revealed that Gabriel had refused to train with the senior squad and handed a formal request for his youth registration at Man United to be terminated ahead of his 16th birthday.

The revelation has sparked shock and debate across the footballing world, with former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson weighing in on the situation, providing a stern warning to the talented teenager.

Currently managed by ex-Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid are said to be keen on a swoop for Gabriel, who would supposedly link up with Los Blancos' reserve team in the third tier of Spanish football.

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Man Utd 'reject' Gabriel's exit request

According to ESPN, Manchester United have swiftly rejected the request of Gabriel to leave the club this month, with the Red Devils unwilling to terminate the attacker's youth registration at Trafford Training Centre.

As mentioned earlier, the report claims that Real Madrid are planning to include the 15-year-old in their Castilla side this season, with a view to promoting the talent to Mourinho's senior ranks in the near future.

As per transfer journalist Rodra, a number of other elite European clubs are monitoring the situation of Gabriel, who is wanted by current La Liga champions Barcelona and English giants Chelsea.

On top of those trio of sides, it is believed that Premier League holders Arsenal are keeping an eye on the youngster, highlighting the depth of interest in the prodigy from across the top level of football.

Possessing an Irish passport, Gabriel will be able to move abroad when he turns 16 on October 6, giving the Real Madrid and Barcelona a major leg-up in the race for the highly-rated attacker.

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Why is Gabriel so special?

Gabriel is undoubtedly a generational talent and first-team star in the making at Old Trafford, however, the youngster is supposedly angered by a lack of senior opportunities at Manchester United so far.

The 15-year-old netted a sensational hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah on September 10 and was in line for an appearance in the EFL Cup against Brighton this week.

Turning 16 next month, Gabriel scored 23 goals in 23 Premier League Under-18s fixtures last campaign, consistently producing standout displays against older and more physically-developed players.