Preview: St Mirren vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

St Mirren will welcome Dundee United to the Marbill Coaches Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are fourth with 10 points from six matches, while the visitors are 11th with five points from six games.

Match preview

St Mirren initially made an impressive start to the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season, winning three and drawing one of their first four league fixtures.

However, a difficult run of back-to-back meetings with the Old Firm duo ended the Saints' unbeaten start in the league, suffering a 2-1 loss to Celtic and 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

Those results leave Craig McLeish's side placed fourth in the division, and they will be eager to stop their losing run when they take on Dundee United on Saturday.

St Mirren have, however, had a mixed time at their home ground this term, winning two, drawing one and losing two of their five fixtures at the Marbill Coaches Stadium.

© Iconsport / PA Images/Icon Sport

Regardless, the hosts will be the favourites against the struggling Dundee United, who are 11th in the table with five points from their opening six league fixtures.

The Tangerines have lost three, drawn two and won just one of their six Scottish Premiership matches, scoring six goals and conceding 11 during that run.

Dundee United will draw confidence from their only victory in the league this term coming away from home, as Jim Goodwin's side secured a superb 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock on matchday four.

Dundee United also have a strong recent record at the Marbill Coaches Stadium, including two wins in their last four visits, alongside one loss and one draw.

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

St Mirren form (all competitions):

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

St Mirren will be without Killian Phillips, Liam Donnelly, Malik Dijksteel, Jonah Ayunga and Keanu Baccus due to ongoing injury issues.

Despite suffering a defeat to Rangers last time out, McLeish will be encouraged by the performance that was eventually undone by a stoppage time winner, and the manager may opt to name a similar side here.

Meanwhile, Mehdi Merghem and Miller Thomson are unavailable for Dundee United due to injuries.

Jesse Randall could replace Merghem in the front three, potentially playing alongside Zac Sapsford and Daniel Bennie.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Ramsay, Jackson, Gogic, Fieldson, John; Mochrie, Carr, Taylor, Kabia; Agrafiotis

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Forbes, Ciubotaru; Camara, Tait, Cameron; Randall, Sapsford, Bennie

We say: St Mirren 2-0 Dundee United

St Mirren are coming off back-to-back defeats but have enjoyed an otherwise strong start to the term, while Dundee United have struggled and looked particularly defensively vulnerable, leading us to predict a home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.