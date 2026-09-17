Preview: Reading vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Notts County to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 14th in the League One table, while the visitors are 16th.

Match preview

Reading have picked up seven points from their first five League One matches, recording two wins, one draw and two defeats.

The Royals began the campaign with a 4-3 defeat to Luton Town before drawing with Wimbledon, but they responded in emphatic fashion by beating Mansfield Town 5-0 and Blackpool 3-1.

However, their momentum was halted last weekend when Cambridge United came from behind to beat them 2-1, despite Jack Marriott giving Reading the lead.

Marriott has once again been hugely important for Reading this season, with his record of six goals in five games making him the division's leading goalscorer.

A much-changed Reading side impressed as they lost 2-1 to Premier League club Brentford in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with Paudie O'Connor's stunning overhead kick goal controversially ruled out for a high boot.

Head coach Leam Richardson was "very proud" of his side's performance and will be looking to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash with Notts County.

© Imago

Notts County have made a decent return to League One, collecting seven points from their opening six matches.

Martin Paterson's side have recorded one victory, four draws and one defeat, with their only success coming in a 2-1 home win over Burton Albion.

The Magpies have also drawn away to Luton, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town, meaning they are unbeaten on the road so far this season.

However, Notts County suffered their first defeat last weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Bradford City, with Paterson admitting his side must "improve and adjust to the level better".

This will be the first competitive meeting between Reading and Notts County since 2002 and it is worth noting that the Royals have won the last three.

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Notts County League One form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Reading will be hoping Marriott can continue his good form up front, with support out wide from Kyreece Lisbie and Paddy Lane.

Club captain Lewis Wing is expected to continue his midfield partnership with Andy Rinomhota, although Charlie Savage is pushing for a start after impressing in midweek.

Notts County could bring Daniel Kanu back into the starting lineup for Hindolo Mustapha.

Luka Smyth is expected to start up front, while Nick Tsaroulla and Darius Lipsiuc will continue out wide.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Rinomhota, Wing; Lisbie, Earthy, Lane; Marriott

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Gibbons, Ness, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Evans, Finneran, Lipsiuc; Cooper, Mustapha; Smyth

We say: Reading 2-1 Notts County

Reading have won their last two home games, scoring eight goals in the process, and should have enough quality to beat a well-drilled Notts County side.

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