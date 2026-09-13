Preview: Reading vs Brentford - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to cause an upset when they welcome Brentford to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday in an EFL Cup clash.

The hosts have overcome Bromley and Stevenage in the competition so far, while the visitors beat Birmingham City in the last round.

Match preview

Reading will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday after their five-match unbeaten streak came to an end against Cambridge United on Saturday.

The Royals lost 2-1 to Cambridge thanks to second half goals from Liam Bennett and Kell Watts, despite taking the lead through Jack Marriott.

Head coach Leam Richardson admitted after the game that he was "gutted" to have lost, branding both of Cambridge's goals "avoidable" and "very poor from our point of view".

However, Richardson was happy with the amount of chances his side created, with Reading taking 19 shots, and claimed they "should have won the game".

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brentford, meanwhile, are two divisions above Reading and are unbeaten across all competitions so far this season.

The Bees started strong, picking up a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the league and thumping Birmingham 6-1 in the cup, but they have drawn their last three.

On Saturday, Brentford played out a 2-2 stalemate with Bournemouth at the Vitality as Kevin Schade bagged a brace for the visitors.

Head coach Keith Andrews admitted his side "did not make life easy for ourselves", stating that they "did not attack with conviction".

Although this will be Brentford's first game against Reading since 2021, it is worth noting that the Bees have triumphed in their last four meetings.

Reading EFL Cup form:

Reading form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

L

Brentford EFL Cup form:

Brentford form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SPI

Reading made a number of changes when they faced Stevenage in the previous round and plenty are expected on Tuesday, with Jacob Brown likely to replace Marriott up front.

Liam Fraser and Charlie Savage are also expected to start in midfield, with Randell Williams and Daniel Kyerewaa likely to feature out wide.

Brentford are also expected to make changes, with Callum Wilson set to replace Igor Thiago as the lone striker.

Winger Dango Ouattara, playmaker Fabio Carvalho and full-back Rico Henry are also in contention to start.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Ahmed, Masterson, Ward, Roberts; Fraser, Savage; Williams, Earthy, Kyerewaa; Brown

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Hickey, Ajer, Schuster, Henry; Janelt, Yarmolyuk; Anthony, Carvalho, Ouattara; Wilson

We say: Reading 0-2 Brentford

Although both sides are expected to rest a number of key players, Brentford should still have enough quality to comfortably beat Reading.

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