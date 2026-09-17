Could Arsenal’s Max Dowman pathway help solve JJ Gabriel future dilemma?

Manchester United face a battle to convince 15-year-old JJ Gabriel that his future remains at Old Trafford, and Arsenal’s careful handling of Max Dowman may offer an indication of how the Red Devils can provide their own wonderkid with a credible route to the first team.

Two of English football’s most exciting teenagers currently find themselves in very different situations.

Dowman strengthened his case for greater involvement at Arsenal by scoring twice in Tuesday’s 4-2 EFL Cup victory over Ipswich Town.

The 16-year-old had already been gradually introduced to senior football by Mikel Arteta, making 13 first-team appearances across four competitions last season.

Gabriel, meanwhile, continues to produce extraordinary numbers at youth level for Manchester United but is still waiting for meaningful competitive involvement under Michael Carrick.

According to The Telegraph, the forward and his representatives have now asked to terminate his registration with United amid interest from several major European clubs.

The contrasting situations raise an important question for the Red Devils: can they show Gabriel the same kind of visible first-team pathway Arsenal have created for Dowman?

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How Arsenal gradually opened first-team door for Dowman

Dowman has been regarded as one of Arsenal’s outstanding academy talents for several years.

Having joined the club at the age of five, he was already playing at Under-18 level at 13 before becoming the youngest player to score in the UEFA Youth League a year later.

However, Arsenal resisted the temptation to immediately accelerate him into a permanent senior role.

Instead, Arteta and the club repeatedly stressed the importance of managing his development while gradually exposing him to higher levels.

That clear pathway had already been identified as crucial to keeping Dowman at Arsenal.

That process began producing first-team opportunities during the 2025-26 campaign.

Dowman made 13 appearances across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, largely as a substitute rather than as a regular starter.

His latest performance suggests those responsibilities can now increase.

Starting against Ipswich, the teenager scored twice in a 4-2 victory and strengthened calls for him to receive more senior minutes.

The key point is not that Arsenal immediately made Dowman a first-team regular.

Rather, the youngster has been given tangible evidence that strong performances at academy level can lead to senior opportunities.

His progression has remained controlled, but the pathway has also been visible.

That distinction could now be important for United.

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What Man Utd may need to show JJ Gabriel

Gabriel has arguably been just as dominant at youth level.

Despite being only 14 for much of last season, he registered 29 goals and four assists in 32 appearances for United’s Under-18 side.

He added another reminder of his potential recently by scoring a hat-trick against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League.

The teenager was also included in United’s pre-season programme under Carrick.

However, his senior involvement was limited to 13 minutes in a friendly against Atletico Madrid, while he remained an unused substitute against Rosenborg, Leeds United and AC Milan.

That appears to have contributed to uncertainty over his future.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been credited with interest, while Gabriel’s camp is reportedly seeking an agreement that would allow him to leave United.

His age makes the situation more complicated.

Gabriel cannot yet be treated like an established senior player demanding regular Premier League starts, and United will naturally be cautious about exposing a 15-year-old too quickly.

However, his contractual status also limits the club’s security.

Neither Gabriel nor Dowman is old enough to be tied down in the same way as an established professional, meaning confidence in a club’s development plan can become particularly important.

United are reportedly still hopeful that discussions with Gabriel and his representatives can produce a resolution.

That does not necessarily require Carrick to immediately promote him into his Premier League XI.

More regular first-team training, opportunities in domestic cup competitions and a clearly defined progression plan could all demonstrate that his route towards senior football is moving forward.

That is where Dowman’s experience at Arsenal becomes relevant.

The Gunners did not remove every obstacle from their youngster’s path, but they gave him enough opportunities to show that his development was leading somewhere.

United now face a similar challenge with Gabriel.

The Red Devils may not need to promise their teenager instant first-team football, but with Europe’s biggest clubs circling, they may have to convince him that patience at Old Trafford will eventually be rewarded.