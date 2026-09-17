Preview: Werder Bremen vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

A revitalised Werder Bremen will welcome in-form Augsburg to Weserstadion for a finely-poised Bundesliga showdown on Saturday.

Die Werderaner could make it three wins from five games this weekend, while Die Fuggerstadter are hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Match preview

At the end of a tumultuous 2025-26 campaign, Daniel Thioune guided Werder to safety in the German top flight, and he has managed to maintain an upward trajectory into this term.

Die Werderaner headed into their Bundesliga opener full of optimism following their 3-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Luneburger Hansa on August 22, but were thoroughly beaten 4-1 by Freiburg.

It is a sign of Thioune's side's mentality that they were able to bounce back from that loss to take all three points in a shock 3-1 triumph against RB Leipzig on September 5, courtesy of goals from Eren Dinkci, Niclas Fullkrug and Marco Grull.

Proving their strength of mind once again, Bremen came from behind last time out to draw 1-1 with FC Koln, a stalemate that has the club sat 10th in the table on four points.

With three goals from his first four games for Die Werderaner this season - including the equaliser at RheinEnergieStadion - Fullkrug is making the most of his return to the Green-Whites, and will be a serious threat once again on Saturday.

© Imago / kolbert-press

Meanwhile, much like Thioune, Manuel Baum was responsible for his team's mid-season resurgence last term, lifting the club away from a relegation battle and into a comfortable mid-table finish.

This time around, Die Fuggerstadter have made an impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign, winning three and drawing one of their four outings across all competitions so far.

Most recently, Augsburg were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Bayer Leverkusen, a clash that saw the team come from behind to lead 2-1, only for Patrik Schick to net an 89th-minute equaliser for Die Werkself.

However, while Baum's side will be disappointed to have seen their three-match winning streak come to an end, they were able to continue their run of scoring at least two goals in every outing this season.

Die Fuggerstadter will be optimistic about returning to victorious ways on Saturday, buoyed by their beginning to the campaign, as well as their record of four wins from their last five competitive away clashes.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

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Augsburg Bundesliga form:

Augsburg form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / dpa, dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy

Werder have a lengthy absentee list to contend with, including midfielders Jens Stage and Senne Lynen, who are recovering from respective thigh and groin injuries.

Filling the gaps, Thioune could opt for Youri Regeer and Ludovit Reis in his double pivot, while Chuki operates in the number 10 role.

Further forward, the versatile Justin Njinmah is dealing with a thigh issue of his own, and striker Keke Topp remains sidelined until next year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, so Niclas Fullkrug should lead the line, supported from out wide by Eren Dinkci and Marco Grull.

At the opposite end of the pitch, left-backs Felix Agu (calf) and Moussa N'Diaye (groin) are both unavailable, though Olivier Deman should be on hand to start on left of the hosts' defence.

As for Augsburg, they are missing Tim Breithaupt (toe) and have doubts about the fitness of Anton Kade (muscle), but if the latter is not ready to play, then Han-Noah Massengo and Fabian Rieder look set to line up in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, winger Faik Sakar is sidelined due to an ankle issue, and versatile centre-back Sima Suso has a muscle injury, so Noahkai Banks, Calvin Brackelmann and Chrislain Matsima should form the visitors' backline, while Marius Wolf and Hennes Behrens start as wing-backs.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Freud, Pieper, Deman; Reis, Regeer; Dinkci, Chuki, Grull; Fullkrug

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Banks, Brackelmann, Matsima; Wolf, Massengo, Rieder, Behrens; Fellhauer, Ibrahimovic; Gregoritsch

We say: Werder Bremen 1-2 Augsburg

Werder have made a significantly better start to the season than last term, but they remain the underdogs this weekend.

Augsburg will be confident of taking all three points, and it would not be a surprise to see them walk away as narrow winners thanks to the strength of their attacking force.

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