Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Genclerbirligi - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides who have struggled for results in the new season go head to head this weekend as Istanbul Basaksehir play host to Genclerbirligi in round six of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The Grey Owls have failed to win four consecutive matches since the opening weekend, while the away side journey to the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on a run of two back-to-back defeats in September.

Match preview

Istanbul Basaksehir’s struggles in the Super Lig took a turn for the worse last Sunday when they suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of newly-promoted side Amed Sportif Faaliyetler.

Emin Bayram scored an own goal on the stroke of half time to open the floodgates at the Seyrantepe Spor Kompleksi Stadium, with summer signing Gift Orban netting a second-half hat-trick to cap off a brilliant individual display.

Since kicking off the season with a 2-0 victory over Kocaelispor on August 16, Istanbul Basaksehir have gone four consecutive matches without a win, claiming one draw and losing three, including successive defeats against Galatasaray and Amed in their last two outings.

Nuri Sahin’s side’s early struggles have been largely down to their vulnerability at the back, as the Grey Owls have shipped 11 goals since their opening-day victory, with only rock-bottom Goztepe conceding more (13) this season.

Seeking to arrest their slump this weekend, home comfort awaits Basaksehir, who are unbeaten in eight of their last nine Super Lig matches at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, picking up six wins and two draws since late February.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

On the other hand, Genclerbirligi were left spitting feathers last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Kasimpasa after throwing away their lead in the final 15 minutes at the Eryaman Stadium.

Ousmane Diabate broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute to put the hosts ahead at half time, but Adrian Benedyczak netted a 79th-minute equaliser to continue his red-hot form in front of goal before Guven Yalcin struck in the 94th minute to complete the Kasimpasa comeback.

Metin Diyadin’s men kicked off the season unbeaten in their first three games, including back-to-back victories against Fenerbahce and Goztepe, but consecutive defeats against Trabzonspor and Kasimpasa have halted momentum, with early-season optimism quickly fading.

While Genclerbirligi will look to shake the dust off their feet this weekend, another stern challenge awaits at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, where the Ankara Ruzgari have failed to win their last seven visits, losing six and claiming one draw since a 2-0 victory in October 2012.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Summer signing Edin Visca is yet to feature for Istanbul Basaksehir since his move from Trabzonspor due to injury and the Bosnia international is out of contention for this weekend’s matchup.

First-choice goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer is also set to sit out his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury, meaning Deniz Dilmen should start between the sticks once again, with Omer Ali Sahiner, Emin Bayram, Jerome Opoku and Christopher Operi forming the back four.

Eldor Shomurodov, who racked up 22 goals in a spectacular Super Lig debut campaign last season, has already netted four times this season and should spearhead the hosts’ attack, forming the front three with Andreas Skov Olsen and Abbosbek Fayzullaev.

As for Genclerbirligi, Cheikh Niasse has missed three consecutive games since coming off injured against Goztepe on August 23 and the Senegalese midfielder is ruled out of this weekend’s tie.

Experienced defender Kevin Rodrigues is yet to feature for the Ankara Ruzgari this season as he continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury back in May.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Dilmen; Sahiner, Bayram, Opoku, Operi; Kaluzinski, Gunes; Skov Olsen, Kemen, Fayzullaev; Shomurodov

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Pereira, Goutas, Thalisson, Dursun; Diabate; Traore, Ulgun, Tongya, Gouveia; Mendes

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 Genclerbirligi

Despite their quality at both ends of the pitch, Istanbul Basaksehir have made a hugely underwhelming start to the season and will be out for a morale-boosting result this weekend.

Genclerbirligi’s away form also offers Basaksehir plenty of optimism, with Diyadin’s men failing to win eight of their 10 Super Lig matches on the road this year, and we predict the hosts will turn in a strong performance to secure all three points.

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