Liverpool transfer news: 'Talks' with agent of £47m midfielder take place as Andoni Iraola plots January move for key target

Liverpool have held talks with Lamine Camara's agent ahead of a potential January move from Monaco, the latest report has revealed.

The Merseysiders enjoyed an entertaining evening of football at Anfield on Tuesday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both scored in that game, with the latter's strike a spectacular volley from distance.

However, Szoboszlai's general performance was poor, as was fellow substitute Ryan Gravenberch's, so it comes as no surprise to see that many in the Reds' fanbase have called for winter additions.

Football Insider report that Liverpool have held talks with the agent of Monaco star Camara, with the Merseysiders exploring the possibility of a January transfer.

© Iconsport

Lamine Camara to Liverpool: Why Monaco midfielder is needed at Anfield

Camara came close to signing for Chelsea in the summer, but despite the Blues agreeing a £47m deal with Monaco on deadline day, the transfer failed to materialise.

Liverpool must capitalise on the reportedly broken relationship between the two clubs to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield if they hope to address the weaknesses in their squad.

Gravenberch and Szoboszlai have looked poor as a pairing, with both struggling to win duels and protect their backline.

RYAN GRAVENBERCH AND DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI DUELS PER GAME (PL) Ryan Gravenberch - Duels Won (Percentage): 2.8 (48%) - Aerial Duels Won (Percentage): 0.8 (100%) - Ground Duels Won (Percentage): 2.0 (40%) Dominik Szoboszlai - Duels Won (Percentage): 2.8 (31%) - Aerial Duels Won (Percentage): 0.5 (20%) - Ground Duels Won (Percentage): 2.3 (35%)

Mac Allister has been impressive so far, though there are still concerns about how he would perform against the Premier League's best midfielders.

Bringing Camara to Liverpool would significantly increase the defensive level of the team, and he could also help platform the likes of Szoboszlai and Trey Nyoni.

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas/FEP

What can Liverpool achieve with Lamine Camara in Andoni Iraola's squad?

Andoni Iraola's tenure at Anfield has been mixed, with the coach winning three and drawing three of his six games in charge.

The club are already six points behind Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League, and while that gap is recoverable, they must ensure that it does not grow significantly if they want to mount a late charge for the title.

If Liverpool are within 10 points of the Gunners and City by the time they sign Camara, they could be in contention for major silverware in England, while they would also significantly boost their chances of achieving success in Europe.