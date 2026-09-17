Preview: Peterborough United vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Two of the bottom four sides in the League One table will square off at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, as Peterborough United welcome Doncaster Rovers.

The visitors sit at the foot of the division without a win on the board in their six matches, while their hosts are just two points better off.

Match preview

Peterborough United return to action on the back of a midweek cup win hoping to correct their League One form and climb out of the relegation zone.

In the early stages of their first full season under Luke Williams, who oversaw a climb to safety after his appointment last term, they sit 21st having managed just five points from their first six games, winning one of those and losing three while scoring a league-low tally of four goals.

A high point of the campaign has been their EFL Cup run, though, with the Posh seeing off Bristol Rovers and thrashing second-tier Watford 5-1 to reach the third round on Tuesday.

They headed into that game, a home tie against Barnsley, on the back of a four-match winless run in the league, losing two and drawing two while only scoring twice, culminating in a 1-1 draw away at MK Dons, but Williams's men did enough to book their round-of-16 place, drawing 3-3 thanks to Harry Leonard's goal and Danny Ormerod's brace, including an 88th-minute equaliser, and winning the penalty shootout.

That set up a final-16 meeting with Bradford City, but Peterborough United must first turn their focus back to League One and set out for a return to winning ways to kickstart their campaign on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images, Alamy

Their visitors arrive still awaiting a first victory of the season in England's second tier, having only come out on top in their season-opener in the EFL Cup first round after a penalty shootout.

Following a 14th-placed finish in their first season back in League One in 2025-26 after promotion, Doncaster Rovers currently find themselves winless in six games in England's third tier with just three points on the board.

Their three draws came consecutively, and Grant McCann's side have since suffered three straight defeats in all competitions, firstly losing 3-2 at home to Plymouth in League One and 3-1 at home to Huddersfield Town in the EFL Trophy.

A trip to AFC Wimbledon then followed last weekend, and the Rovers again failed to put a first notch in their wins column, instead leaving empty-handed as Myles Hippolyte scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time.

With pressure seemingly growing around the club having failed to win their last eight matches on all fronts, Doncaster Rovers will be desperate to get up and running in Saturday's away trip, having managed just two points from their three games on the road so far.

Peterborough United League One form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mitchel Davidson, Alamy

Peterborough United remain badly hit by injuries, with Carl Johnston having recently joined fellow defenders Tom O'Connor, Rio Adebisi and Sam Hughes in the treatment room, while Matthew Garbett and Declan Frith are also sidelined.

Those absences leave the Posh light at the back, although they do still have Josh Feeney and David Okagbue to start in the middle of the defence.

Midfielders Harrison Jones and Liam Kelly sat out until substitute appearances in the midweek EFL Cup tie and may return from the outset at the weekend, while Harry Leonard will continue to lead the line having netted five goals in all competitions so far this season.

Doncaster Rovers will remain without Jamie Sterry, Tom Nixon, Francis Okoronkwo and James Collins at the weekend due to ongoing injuries.

Matty Pearson was also forced off early in last week's defeat to AFC Wimbledon, meaning Sean Grehan will likely take his spot at the back.

Isaac Hutchinson and Jordan Thomas will compete for starts in attach, after Alfie May and Brandon Hanlan lined up at the weekend with support from key man Owen Bailey, who notched up 13 league goals from midfield in 2025-26.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Feeney, Okagbue, Mills; Kelly, Woods; Edwards, Ormerod, Shofowoke; Leonard

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Byrne, Grehan, Husband; Ayinde, Broadbent, Gotts, Senior; Bailey, May, Hutchinson

We say: Peterborough United 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

Despite the early stage of the season, Saturday's contest is a very important one for both sides keen to get up and running in League One.

Still boasting more quality than their league standing suggests, and with home advantage and confidence from a midweek cup win, we fancy Peterborough to scrape past a winless Rovers team lacking any momentum.

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