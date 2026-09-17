Preview: Alverca vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

Alverca will look to build on last weekend's victory when they welcome Rio Ave to the Complexo Desportivo do FC Alverca on Saturday evening, as both sides seek to climb away from the lower reaches of the Primeira Liga table.

The Ribatejo hosts recorded their first win of the campaign by beating Nacional 3-1 in Madeira last time out, two days before the Vila do Conde visitors were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Estrela Amadora on Monday night.

Match preview

Alverca made a difficult start to their second successive season back in the Portuguese top flight, collecting just two points from their first five matches before finally getting off the mark against Nacional.

Although Sergio Ferreira had seen his side find the net in four of those opening five league fixtures, a Chissumba opener and a Dawda Camara brace - all strikes coming within an eight-minute spell in the first half - handed the 39-year-old manager his first competitive win since taking over this summer.

That result lifted the Ribatejo club to 12th in the Primeira Liga table with five points from six matches, although their defensive record remains a concern after conceding 11 times, with only Estrela (12) shipping more among sides currently above the relegation playoff spot.

There has nevertheless been enough attacking encouragement to suggest that Ferreira's side are capable of climbing the table, with their eight goals bettered by only five teams in the division, providing confidence heading into the weekend against a leaky Rio Ave defence.

However, a return to familiar ground does not offer the best cause for optimism for the hosts, who are without a victory in three league games at Complexo Desportivo this season after drawing with Estrela Amadora and Santa Clara before losing to Braga.

That represents a stark contrast to Alverca's finish to the 2025-26 campaign, when they picked up seven points from their final three matches at the ground, with 26 of their total haul of 39 points coming on home turf last term as they secured an 11th-placed finish.

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Meanwhile, Rio Ave finished 12th last season, three points behind Alverca, but the Vila do Conde club currently sit 16th in the Primeira Liga table, having taken only four points from their opening six fixtures in what is their second campaign under Sotiris Sylaidopoulos.

Much of the team's early-season struggles have come from a porous defence that has conceded a mammoth 14 goals this term, with only bottom-placed Casa Pia (15) shipping more after Sylaidopoulos's side allowed three or more strikes in each of their last three matches.

Following consecutive 4-0 losses to Benfica and Santa Clara, Rio Ave eventually secured a point in Monday's thrilling home draw against Estrela, in an encounter where the Rioavistas came back from a goal deficit on three occasions through strikes from Francisco Petrasso, Roland Galcik, and Jalen Blesa.

That encounter marked only the second outing in which the Vila do Conde club have found the net this term, alongside a 2-0 victory at Estoril Praia on matchday three after failing to score in defeats against Gil Vicente and Porto in their two other fixtures, so Sylaidopoulos will also be looking to improve his side's attacking consistency.

Meanwhile, that success at Estoril - though the only positive result in three away games this season - offers some level of optimism for the visitors, who will be looking to rediscover their resilience on the road after picking up points in 11 of their 17 league trips last term.

However, this weekend’s visitors have an inferior head-to-head record to contend with, having won just two of their last 10 league meetings (D4, L4) with Alverca, who picked up four points across both encounters last season after following up a 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture with a 2-1 victory in Vila do Conde in April.

Alverca Primeira Liga form:

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Susa / Icon Sport

Alverca are expected to have a strong squad available, although Bastien Meupiyou, Sabit Abdulai, Nabili Touaizi and Julian Martinez have been listed among the absentees ahead of the weekend.

Ferreira is likely to retain the 3-4-3 system used for the victory over Nacional, with Matheus Mendes continuing in goal and Yaya Bojang, Sergi Gomez and Isaac James forming the defensive trio.

Camara's brace last weekend came in what was his first start for the hosts, and the forward is expected to lead the line once again, while Diogo Spencer will be aiming for more attacking output after providing two assists from right wing-back in that match.

Rio Ave are set to remain without Brandon Aguilera (ACL) and Ryan Guilherme (ankle), while Diogo Nascimento and Nelson Abbey are doubts for this weekend, with the latter coming off injured shortly after being introduced from the bench last time out.

With Ceaser Miszta still recovering from surgery, Ennio van der Gouw is expected to continue between the posts, while Pancho Petrasso should retain his place after starting all six league matches so far and finding the net last weekend.

Blesa should also keep his place in the number nine role after scoring his second league goal of the season from the penalty spot against Estrela, while Galcik could be recalled to the lineup after opening his account for the club off the bench in that draw.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Bojang, Gomez, James; Spencer, Gui, Luccas, Chissumba; Chiquinho, Camara, Figueiredo

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van de Gouw; Tome, Petrasso, Garcia, Amaral; Ntoi, Nikitscher, Galcik, Patricio, Bezerra; Blesa

We say: Alverca 2-1 Rio Ave

Alverca finally have a victory to build upon after an uneven opening to the campaign, while Rio Ave's spirited draw with Estrela showed that they can still cause problems despite their defensive shortcomings.

The hosts are still waiting for their first home win of the season, but their attacking consistency suggests that they can claim victory this weekend against a porous Rio Ave defence, with the advantage of playing in front of their own crowd expected to play a factor.



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