Preview: Nacional vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

Famalicao’s quest for their first win of the 2026-27 Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign continues on Saturday when they go head to head with Nacional at the Estadio da Madeira.

Having lost both home and away meetings between the two teams last season, the Alvinegros will be out to get one over the visitors and snap a run of four consecutive league defeats this weekend.

Match preview

Marking his first game in charge of Nacional last Saturday, newly-appointed head coach Alexandre Santos watched on as the Alvinegros were made to rue their lack of sting at the attacking end of the pitch in a 3-1 defeat against Alverca at the Estadio da Madeira.

After a brace from Dawda Camara and Francisco Chissumba’s 34th-minute strike put Alverca in a commanding half-time lead, the home side squandered several clear-cut chances to get back into the game after the break, with Matchoi Djalo netting an 81st-minute consolation.

Having collected four points from the opening two matches, Nacional suffered consecutive defeats against Vitoria de Guimaraes, Estrela Amadora, Sporting Lisbon and Alverca in a four-game slump that saw Joao Giao become the first managerial sacking of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign.

Next up is the challenge of an opposing side unbeaten in four of their last five encounters, including victories in home and away meetings last season, and Santos will call for a positive showing this weekend, with victory potentially kickstarting a much-needed turnaround.

Santos can be encouraged by an attacking return of seven goals scored in five matches, but with 11 conceded already, their shortcomings at the back have been hard to overlook, as Nacional sit 15th in the Primeira Liga table, level on four points with Rio Ave, Vitoria de Guimaraes and this weekend’s visitors.

© Imago

Six games into the new campaign, Famalicao are still searching for their first win of the season, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Sporting CP at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Monday.

In a game where Romeo Beney received his marching orders, Luis Javier Suarez broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 81st minute to hand Sporting Lisbon a late lead, but Goncalo Inacio scored an own goal in the first minute of stoppage time to force a share of the spoils.

With two defeats and four stalemates from their opening six games, Carlos Carvalhal’s men have been unable to maintain the momentum that saw them finish the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign unbeaten in their final 12 matches.

However, having lost each of their previous 10 games against Sporting Lisbon, last weekend’s stalemate offers Famalicao reason for optimism as they visit the Estadio da Madeira unbeaten in eight of their last nine away games since the start of March.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Photosport

Leo Santos missed last weekend’s tie against Alverca after suffering a game-ending injury versus Sporting Lisbon a fortnight ago and the Brazilian defender is out of contention for Nacional.

He is joined on the club’s injury table by fellow countryman Ulisses, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a severe collarbone injury back in September 2025.

Meanwhile, Famalicao will have to cope without Swiss striker Beney, who is set to serve a three-game suspension after picking up a red card in the stalemate against Sporting Lisbon last weekend.

On the injury front, Tom Van de Looi has missed the last three games since sustaining an injury against Santa Clara in August and the Dutch midfielder is also out of contention for the visitors.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

​Marin; Gasolina, Goncalves, Ze Vitor, Kokolo; Baeza, Dias; Gavriel, Junior, Jensen; Ruan​

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Van Breemen, Rofino, Bondo; Pena, Szucs; Dias, De Amorim, Sorriso; Koutsias

We say: Nacional 1-2 Famalicao

While it has been a difficult start to the season for both Nacional and Famalicao, Carvalhal’s men showed they have what it takes to turn things around with a resilient team display against a star-studded Sporting Lisbon last time out, and we are backing them to heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.