Real Madrid news: Hazard defends Vinicius as Mourinho demands sharper finishing

Eden Hazard has defended Vinicius Junior amid criticism of the Brazilian's start to the season, although Jose Mourinho has made it clear that there is one area in which he still expects more from the Real Madrid attacker.

Vinicius has endured an uneven opening to the campaign, registering one goal and three assists in seven appearances.

His latest display against Elche again attracted scrutiny, with the 26-year-old struggling to convert several promising situations despite Real eventually claiming a 3-2 victory.

Hazard, however, believes the debate around his former club should not become too focused on individual scoring numbers.

"We all want Vinicius Junior to score goals, but in the end what matters is that Real Madrid win," the Belgian said.

"So whether he scores or not is not that important either."

It is a supportive assessment, but one which differs slightly from Mourinho's own reading of Vinicius's current form.

Hazard plays down Vinicius scoring concerns

Hazard's argument is based on the wider contribution Vinicius can make even when he is not finding the net.

The Brazil international remains one of Madrid's main attacking outlets, can create space for teammates and has already provided three assists this season.

That broader influence is why Hazard believes the focus should remain on results rather than individual statistics.

There is also an obvious element of perspective in the former Chelsea player's comments.

Hazard experienced the pressure surrounding major attacking signings at Madrid first-hand during his four years at the club and knows how quickly individual form can dominate the conversation.

Vinicius has also retained Mourinho's public backing during his difficult spell.

The Madrid coach has praised the winger's work without the ball and continued willingness to take responsibility, while insisting that the player he wants to recover is not fundamentally different from the one already in his squad.

The issue is efficiency.

Vinicius has continued to reach dangerous positions and generate shooting opportunities, but he has not converted them with the same consistency that previously made him so decisive.

That is where Mourinho's assessment becomes more demanding than Hazard's.

© Iconsport / Photo by Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Mourinho wants Real Madrid's clinical Vinicius back

"The best version is scoring," Mourinho said when discussing the Brazilian's recent displays.

The Portuguese coach acknowledged that assists, defensive effort and overall involvement all matter, but he also pointed towards the quality that separated Vinicius at his peak.

In Mourinho's view, the Brazilian was previously capable of deciding a major game from a single clear opportunity.

That ruthless edge has been less evident so far this season.

Madrid's wastefulness had already been exposed earlier in the campaign, when Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe both failed to convert promising chances in the defeat to Real Betis.

Vinicius himself effectively admitted as much after the victory over Elche, acknowledging that he cannot continue to waste so many chances.

That does not mean Mourinho is asking him to completely change his game.

The coach's message is closer to the opposite: Madrid already have the dribbling, movement and creativity they expect from Vinicius, but now need the finishing to return.

That distinction also explains why Hazard and Mourinho are not necessarily contradicting each other.

Hazard is defending the player's overall value to a winning side.

Mourinho is identifying the part of Vinicius's game that could make that side even more effective.

Madrid have enough attacking quality around him for the Brazilian not to carry the entire goalscoring burden.

Kylian Mbappe remains the central reference point, while other players have already delivered decisive contributions at different moments this season.

However, Vinicius's ceiling remains significantly higher when he is converting his own chances rather than relying solely on creation.

For Mourinho, that appears to be the final step.

Hazard may be comfortable judging Vinicius by Madrid's results.

His former Chelsea manager is looking for something more specific: the return of the forward who can turn one opening into the moment that decides the match.