Preview: Çorum Belediyespor vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Çorum Belediyespor welcome Alanyaspor to Corum Sehir Stadyumu on Saturday in the sixth round of the Turkish Super Lig, with the newly promoted hosts looking to continue their remarkable improvement after recording back-to-back victories.

The home side have scored eight goals in their last two matches, including a 5-1 away win over Samsunspor last weekend, while the visitors arrive unbeaten in their last two and sitting eighth with eight points from their opening five games.

Match preview

Corum have rapidly changed the mood around their first Super Lig campaign, following their opening three matches with consecutive victories over Eyupspor and Samsunspor.

The Red Lightnings had already shown flashes of what they could do on the opening weekend, with champions Galatasaray needing a late goal to snatch a draw, but consecutive defeats to Kasimpasa (1-0) and Besiktas (6-2 loss), appeared to reshape the narrative.

Their 3-0 home win over Eyupspor was the club's first victory in the Turkish top flight, before they followed it up with an emphatic 5-1 success away to Samsunspor six days later.

The victory in Samsun saw Jesus Ramirez put the visitors ahead after just one minute before Logi Tomasson levelled four minutes later, but Cengiz Under struck twice between the 10th and 15th minutes to put Corum back in control before Alexandros Kyziridis and Ramirez completed the rout after the interval.

Now, they aim for three successive league victories as they take on Alanyaspor in the league for the first time, but the only previous meeting between the two sides came in the Turkish Cup in December 2025, when Alanyaspor recorded a 5-0 victory at Corum Sehir Stadyumu.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, have made a steadier start to the campaign and have already beaten Besiktas while also collecting points against Gaziantep and Goztepe.

Their only defeat came away to Eyupspor (2-1), while a 1-1 draw with Gaziantep and a 1-0 victory at Caykur Rizespor have helped Joao Pereira's side reach eight points from five matches.

The visitors were forced to settle for another draw last weekend, coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Goztepe, with Rhaldney giving the visitors a first-half lead before Paolo Fernandes equalised in the 63rd minute.

Juan restored Goztepe's advantage from the penalty spot 10 minutes later, but Gaius Makouta levelled again in the 75th minute after being set up by Ianis Hagi.

That comeback highlighted Alanyaspor's attacking resilience, but Pereira will not want to see his side repeatedly forced to chase games against a Corum team that has shown how quickly it can punish defensive mistakes.

The hosts scored inside the opening 15 minutes in each of their last two victories, suggesting that Alanyaspor's back three will have to be particularly alert during the opening stages.

The Alanya side have also shown that they can be dangerous away from home, winning at Rizespor in their most recent road game, making it four points from a possible nine on the road so far after a draw with Gaziantep and their only away defeat at Eyupspor.

Çorum Belediyespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago

Corum have no major confirmed absences ahead of the match, with Ucar expected to retain the 4-1-4-1 formation that has produced consecutive victories. Their last two starting XIs have both used that shape.

Under should continue on the right after his two-goal display at Samsunspor, while Ramirez is expected to lead the attack after scoring twice in that match.

Youssoufa Moukoko is another option for Ucar after making a substitute appearance against Eyupspor, while Ermin Mahmic will hope his goal from the bench earns him more minutes.

Alanyaspor will remain without Maestro, who is sidelined with a muscle injury and is not expected back until later in September, leaving Makouta and Baran Ali Gezek as options in the central midfield area.

Hagi came off the bench against Goztepe and immediately contributed an assist for Makouta's equaliser, so Pereira could consider giving the Romanian a starting role here.

Ui-Jo Hwang is also expected to remain an attacking option from the bench after appearing late in the draw with Goztepe.

Çorum Belediyespor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Sazdagi, Saatci, Smolcic, Borza; Ramadani; Under, Diomande, Fredy, Kyziridis; Ramirez

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Aliti, Aksoy; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Gezek, Ruan; Fernandes, Elia, Ben Ali

We say: Çorum Belediyespor 2-1 Alanyaspor

Corum's recent attacking form makes them difficult to oppose at home, particularly after scoring eight times in their last two matches and finding the net five times against Samsunspor.

Alanyaspor have enough attacking quality to make this competitive, but home advantage and the sharpness of the home side's attack should give them enough threat to edge a close contest and make it three consecutive league victories.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.