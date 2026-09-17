Man City vs. Norwich confirmed lineups: No Erling Haaland as Enzo Maresca hands out three debuts for EFL Cup tie

Erling Haaland has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for tonight’s EFL Cup third-round tie against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian striker scored a controversial match-winner in the Citizens' 1-0 derby triumph over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend, increasing his goal tally across all competitions to six goals in as many games.

However, manager Enzo Maresca has decided to rest Haaland and leave him out of tonight's squad altogether, with the Italian making a total of 10 changes to his starting lineup.

Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, winger Allan - two summer signings - and 17-year-old academy graduate Floyd Samba will all be making their full debuts for Man City this evening.

Rulli will be protected by a back four of Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico O'Reilly, while 18-year-old summer signing Ayyoub Bouaddi will partner Mateo Kovacic in centre-midfield.

Playmaker Rayan Cherki is the only Citizens star to retain his place from the win at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen whether he will continue in the number 10 role or operate as a false nine.

Samba could, in fact, be tasked with the centre-forward spot, should Cherki continue in midfield with Allan and Rayan Ait-Nouri out wide.

Meanwhile, Man City's star-studded bench includes Enzo Fernandez, Antoine Semenyo, Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

© Iconsport

Ex-Man City pair Grimshaw, Wright among nine changes made to Norwich XI

As for Norwich, head coach Philippe Clement has made a total of nine changes to his starting lineup following last weekend’s 4-3 loss to Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Kellen Fisher and Anis Ben Slimane are the only two players to keep hold of their starting spots, with the former set to continue at right-back and the latter in an advanced midfield role.

Harry Darling comes in to captain the side at centre-back, joining Bruno Alves and Darlin Yongwa in a four-man backline, protecting goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw who began his youth career at Man City.

Jacob Wright is another who came through the Citizens' academy and will start in centre-midfield alongside Sam Field, while Ante Crnac and Papa Diallo operate on the flanks.

Mohamed Toure has scored a team-high five goals in seven games so far this season, but he will begin as a substitute as Mathias Kvistgaarden has been chosen to lead the line.

Manchester City starting lineup: Rulli; Lewis, Khusanov, Reis, O’Reilly; Bouaddi, Kovacic; Allan, Cherki, Ait-Nouri; Samba

Subs: Donnarumma, Anderson, Guehi, Ndiaye, Fernández, Nunes, Semenyo, McAidoo, Braithwaite

Norwich City starting lineup: Grimshaw; Fisher, Alves, Darling, Yongwa; Wright, Field; Crnac, Slimane, Diallo; Kvistgaarden

Subs: Kovacevic, Stacey, McConville, Chrisenne, Mattsson, Maghoma, Schwartau, Musaba, Toure