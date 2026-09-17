Spurs transfer news: Serie A legend 'considered' as Roberto De Zerbi weighs up options

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly considering whether to make an approach for Mauro Icardi.

Despite their extravagant financial outlay during the summer transfer window, Spurs are yet to score a goal in this season's Premier League.

As well as sitting down in 17th place in the Premier League table, Spurs have also bowed out of the EFL Cup to Liverpool.

A former Spurs defender has told Sports Mole that Roberto De Zerbi could come under pressure to keep his job over the coming months.

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday's Premier League fixture versus Aston Villa, the Italian faces a scenario where he may have to delve into the free agent market.

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Could Spurs move for Icardi?

According to Cronache di Spogliatoio, De Zerbi is open-minded to trying to tempt Icardi into a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The eight-cap Argentina international has been available since his exit from Galatasaray in the summer.

Despite scoring 16 goals for the Turkish giants in 2025-26, the 33-year-old is now without a club.

Although he has been linked with a transfer to Lazio, Icardi - who has already scored 121 from 219 appearances in Serie A - is not believed to be close to a move to Stadio Olimpico.

Wages are said to be an issue for Lazio, but Spurs would, theoretically, be able to hand more favourable terms to the attacker.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Should Spurs take Icardi risk?

As someone who scored 77 goals for Galatasaray across four seasons, Spurs taking a punt on Icardi feels a no-brainer.

Having Dominic Solanke, Omar Marmoush, Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel are a strong quartet of options for De Zerbi.

However, they do not necessarily possess the clinical touch of Icardi, who would likely relish an opportunity to play in the Premier League.

The majority of Spurs fans would likely be in favour of De Zerbi signing Icardi as soon as possible and have him fit for the resumption of the Premier League on the second weekend of October.