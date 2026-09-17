Tottenham lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI as James Maddison starts, Mathys Tel dropped for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison could come into consideration for a starting role in Saturday's Premier League battle with Aston Villa in North London.

The England international has made back-to-back substitute appearances in the top flight and EFL Cup since recovering from a shoulder problem and showed promising signs in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

During his 15-minute Anfield cameo, Maddison fired two shots on target and was sharp with his passing, misplacing just one of his 11 balls to teammates.

Therefore, in spite of Conor Gallagher heading home Tottenham's first goal against top-flight opposition this season, the ex-Chelsea man could make way for Maddison, whose absence has been sorely felt by a Spurs side who netted zero goals in their first four top-flight matches of the campaign.

Maddison ought to join Dominic Solanke, Savio and Omar Marmoush in attack, the latter operating from a left-wing role in place of Mathys Tel after almost scoring from such a position on Tuesday; only a strong save from Giorgi Mamardashvili denied him.

With Sandro Tonali nursing a knock, Mateus Fernandes and Roberto De Zerbi favourite Rodrigo Bentancur should form the double pivot, in front of a much-changed backline from midweek.

Archie Gray is likely to be retained at right-back due to Pedro Porro's muscular problem, but Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson and Antonin Kinsky should expect recalls.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Bentancur; Savio, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up against Tottenham