Aston Villa lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI as Tammy Abraham starts Premier League battle

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has put his name in the hat for a start in Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The former Chelsea attacker has played second fiddle to Nicolas Jackson in the top-flight campaign so far but took his opportunity in midweek, scoring a brace in a 3-1 EFL Cup win at Coventry City.

Abraham also replaced the ineffective Jackson at half time in last weekend's 2-1 Premier League loss to Nottingham Forest, and as long as he is not carrying midweek fatigue, the Englishman should be in contention to lead the line on Saturday.

As both Ibrahim Mbaye and George Hemmings provided assists on Wednesday, Unai Emery should also stick rather than twist out wide, while John McGinn is a first XI mainstay.

The Scotland international could drop deeper if Emery feels that Johan Manzambi is ready for a starting role, but the summer signing is likely to be kept in reserve, thanks to Ross Barkley's goal and assist in midweek.

The visiting boss should still make one midfield alteration, though, as Boubacar Kamara steps in for Lamare Bogarde, although Joao Gomes is another option after completing a three-game suspension.

Matty Cash and Victor Lindelof are also expected to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis in a double defensive change, while Zion Suzuki takes the gloves back from Marco Bizot, who came off at half time against Coventry with a back problem.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri; Kamara, Barkley; Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings; Abraham

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up against Aston Villa