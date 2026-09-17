Preview: Celta Vigo vs Racing de Santander - prediction, team news, lineups

Celta Vigo's search for their first victory of the campaign will continue on Saturday evening, when they welcome Racing de Santander to Balaidos Stadium.

The hosts are currently 16th in the La Liga table, boasting four points from their opening six matches, while Racing occupy 10th, collecting seven points from six games.

Match preview

Celta have a record of four draws and two defeats from their six league matches this season, with four points leaving them in 16th spot in the division.

The Sky Blues drew 1-1 with Malaga in the league last weekend, but they will enter this game off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Omonia in the Europa League.

Across all competitions, Celta have played seven matches this season and have failed to win, so there is pressure on head coach Claudio Giraldez to deliver a positive result in this match.

Celta finished sixth in Spain's top flight last term, so their early-season issues have come as a surprise, but there is still a lot of football to be played.

Racing actually lead the overall head-to-head record between these two teams, having triumphed in 30 of their previous 71 fixtures, with Celta posting 24 wins.

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez / Alamy

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 7-2 loss to Barcelona at Camp Nou, but it has still been an encouraging start to the campaign for the promoted outfit.

Indeed, a record of two wins, one draw and three defeats has brought them seven points, which is enough for 10th spot in the division, three points above their opponents in this match.

Racing have been a good watch this season, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions, while they have conceded 16, with seven of those coming in their last match.

Jose Alberto's side are the reigning Segunda Division champions, winning the second tier last term to secure a return to the top flight for the first time since 2011-12.

Racing have actually won two of their last four league matches, so they are in good form and will fancy their chances of picking up a positive result this weekend.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta will be without the services of Iago Aspas and Andres Antanon due to injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Racing.

There will be changes to the side that started in the Europa League, with Williot Swedberg, Aleix Febas and Hugo Gonzalez among those expected to be introduced.

Ferran Jutgla was on the scoresheet against Malaga in Spain's top flight last time out, and the 27-year-old is set to continue in the final third of the field.

As for Racing, Andres Martin will miss the match through injury, while Simon Eriksson and Pedro Felipe are regarded as doubts for the La Liga fixture.

Andre Almeida, though, is available again following a suspension.

There will be changes to the side that started the 7-2 defeat to Barcelona last time out, with Inigo Vicente, Yassir Zabiri and Jorge Salinas set to be among those to return.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Lago, Caceres; Rueda, Febas, Moriba, Galan; Gonzalez, Jutgla, Swedberg

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Belocian, Ramon, Salinas; Prati, Martin; Garcia, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Racing de Santander

This is a tough match to call, as Celta have had real issues securing wins this season; Racing will be determined to bounce back from a difficult night against Barcelona, and we are expecting the visitors to be good enough for a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.