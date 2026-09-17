Chelsea injury news: Major Joao Pedro update amid 'surprise' Xabi Alonso comments on Brazil squad withdrawal

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro has allegedly been ruled out of Friday's Premier League fixture against Brentford, despite comments made by Xabi Alonso.

The Blues make the short trip to the Bees with third position in the Premier League table ahead of the weekend's fixtures up for grabs.

Pedro has enjoyed an outstanding start to the 2026-27 top-flight campaign, contributing three goals and three assists from four appearances.

However, it was revealed on Wednesday night that the 24-year-old had been withdrawn from Brazil's squad for the upcoming international break.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Chelsea manager Alonso claimed that Pedro could feature at the Gtech Community Stadium.

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Joao Pedro ruled out of Brentford game with knee injury

As per ESPN Brasil, Alonso's comments came as a 'surprise', with Pedro having already been advised to go through a period of recovery due to a knee injury.

The report alleges that Pedro is suffering from "edema in his knee, caused by a sprain of the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments" during last weekend's game against Hull City.

Pedro is said to have already been told to spend the next three-and-a-half weeks - accommodating the international period - on the sidelines.

Therefore, behind the scenes, the versatile attacker has already been ruled out from featuring against Brentford.

© Imago / VCG

Welbeck to replace Pedro against Brentford?

Pedro's absence will likely result in Danny Welbeck leading the line in the West London derby, with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers being deployed as number 10s.

In 178 minutes across all competitions, the 35-year-old has already scored three goals for Chelsea, all of which have come in the EFL Cup.

Welbeck goes into the game looking to achieve a feat that he has never accomplished during his career.

Despite several questions on Chelsea's injury situation, Alonso did not reveal whether Emmanuel Emegha was available to take his place in the squad.