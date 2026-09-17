Preview: Kilmarnock vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

Kilmarnock will welcome Hearts to Rugby Park on Saturday for a matchday seven encounter in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are bottom of the standings with four points from six games, while the visitors are third with 12 points from six matches.

Match preview

Kilmarnock have experienced a challenging start to the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season, with Neil McCann's side sat at the bottom of the standings after six matchdays.

Killie opened their league season with a narrow 4-3 defeat to newly-promoted St Johnstone, followed by back-to-back heavy defeats to Celtic (5-1) and Dundee United (4-0).

A fourth straight loss followed against St Mirren (1-0) before Kilmarnock finally picked up their first point of the campaign against Aberdeen with a 0-0 draw, with Killie going on to draw 1-1 before losing on penalties to the Dons just days later in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

McCann's side did manage to bounce back and secure their first win of the season earlier this week, with George Stanger scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Hibernian.

Now looking to build on that victory and move away from the bottom of the table, Kilmarnock will be hoping to pull off a surprise result and overcome Hearts.

© Iconsport / Ryan Fleming, Alamy Live News

The Jambos have already had several mixed results this term, including their elimination the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers before securing their spot in the Conference League league phase.

Hearts also lost their opening game of the league season to Aberdeen (2-1) before winning four straight Scottish Premiership matches, although that run came to an end against Falkirk last time out, losing 2-1.

Those results leave Wouter Vrancken's side sitting third in the standings with 12 points after six matchdays, and the Belgian manager will be eager for his side to quickly bounce back from Tuesday's defeat with another win.

Hearts were defeated 1-0 in their last visit to Rugby Park in March 2026, although they had secured back-to-back victories in their prior two trips to that game.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Kilmarnock are unable to call upon Robbie Deas due to a foot injury, while Djenairo Daniels is suspended after being sent off in the win against Hibernian earlier this week.

After picking up their first win of the league season, McCann may opt to name an unchanged starting team on Saturday.

As for Hearts, Tom Renaud, Craig Halkett, Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Ageu are all unavailable due to ongoing injury problems.

James Wilson has scored five goals in his last seven appearances for the Jambos, and the teenager is expected to continue leading the line on Saturday, with Claudio Braga, Calvin Miller and Josh McPake providing support.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Kamara, McCarthy, Stanger, Schjonning-Larsen; Lowery, Rice; Ring, John-Jules, Kiltie; Hugill

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, McCart, Findlay, Milne; Dhanda, Mendy; Miller, Braga, McPake; Wilson

We say: Kilmarnock 1-3 Hearts

Hearts have undoubtedly had the stronger start to the season, and although Kilmarnock will be buoyed by their first win of the Scottish Premiership campaign earlier this week, the Jambos should have the quality to secure a victory.

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