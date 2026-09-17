Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Freiburg will hope to maintain their early lead at the top of the Bundesliga table when they travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

The hosts are ninth with four points after three matchweeks, whereas Freiburg lead the way with nine points from nine following their 5-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach on September 12.

Match preview

Frankfurt come into the weekend's clash having emerged as 3-1 victors against Mainz 05 on September 12, though they were undoubtedly fortunate to only concede once given their opponents missed numerous chances inside the penalty area.

The Eagles' 2025-26 was overshadowed by their defensive vulnerability, and that has continued into 2026-27, with the club having already conceded eight goals this season in the Bundesliga.

Boss Adi Hutter will be pleased that his side have already scored three goals in two separate league matches, but his team only rank 10th for expected goals (5.7).

Victory for the hosts on the weekend would be their third in five games, while anything else would be the eighth time in nine Bundesliga matches that they failed to win, and a loss would be their fifth in nine league fixtures.

Deutsche Bank Park has not seen the home side win in any of their last five clashes at the stadium, a period in which Frankfurt lost three times.

© Iconsport / Herrmann Agenturfotografie / Alamy

While Freiburg are only leading the table due to goal difference, that does not diminish the fact their start to 2026-27 has been remarkable.

No other side in the top flight has scored more than the visitors (10), and they also boast the best defensive record having conceded just once in the league.

Julian Schuster has overseen victories in all six of his side's games this season, and his players have won by at least three goals on four occasions.

Breisgau-Brasilianer's three away triumphs this campaign are somewhat surprising given the club were beaten in their final four matches on the road in 2025-26.

Freiburg are winless in their eight most recent meetings with Frankfurt, suffering four defeats, with the team losing 2-0 at Deutsche Bank Park in March.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

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Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

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Freiburg Bundesliga form:

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Freiburg form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Eintracht Frankfurt know they will be without forward Ansgar Knauff due to a hamstring injury, so perhaps striker Jonathan Burkardt will be supported by Ritsu Doan and Can Uzun.

Centre-backs Jessic Ngankam and Jeremiaha Maluze have also been ruled out, and their absence makes the selection of Robin Koch, Otavio and Lilian Brassier likely.

Freiburg's only absentee remains attacker Florent Muslija, though considering Jan-Niklas Beste, Yuito Suzuki, Derry Scherhant and Igor Matanovic have contributed directly to nine goals in the league this season.

The frontline must be adequately supported from the middle of the pitch, meaning Maximilian Eggestein and Yannik Engelhardt will have to be brave when in possession.

There is no reason for Freiburg to change their backline from the one that started against Gladbach, so expect to see Philipp Treu, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart and Jordy Makengo feature.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Koch, Otavio, Brassier; Baum, Aseko, Onyedika, Kosugi; Doan, Uzun; Burkardt

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-4 Freiburg

The weekend's game is unlikely to be a dull affair, with both sides enjoying productive seasons in the final third.

Frankfurt have proven to be far more vulnerable defensively than the visitors, so Freiburg should be seen as favourites at Deutsche Bank Park.

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