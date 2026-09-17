Preview: Blackpool vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

Bloomfield Road will play host to another League One encounter this weekend when Blackpool welcome Plymouth Argyle to Lancashire on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders enter their seventh league clash of the season without a win in three matches after being held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Bromley on Saturday, while the Pilgrims' inconsistent start showed signs of improvement after they beat Barnsley 3-0 at home.

Match preview

After starting the 2026-27 season unbeaten across their opening three League One matches, Ian Evatt's side head into the weekend without a win in their last three, following defeats to Barnsley and Reading on the road and a draw against Bromley last time out.

While they were knocked out of the League Cup in the second round by Championship newcomers Lincoln City, they had previously secured impressive wins over Stockport County and Peterborough United, suggesting that they could enjoy a more consistent season than their last.

However, after sitting top of the table with the best defence in the league at the end of August, the Seasiders have seen their momentum slip in September, although a third League One victory of the campaign would be enough to lift Blackpool back into the playoff spots.

While wins and clean sheets have been harder to come by in recent weeks, Blackpool have still maintained their record of scoring in every match this season.

They now return to Bloomfield Road for the second time in a week to take on a side they have not beaten since September 2018.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Tom Cleverley's Plymouth Argyle side, they face a 320-mile trip to Blackpool sitting sixth in the league, knowing that a third consecutive victory could be enough to move them level on points with league leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

After narrowly missing out on a playoff place last season, the Pilgrims are determined to go one step further this time around and have made a promising start despite beginning the campaign with a shaky run of form.

Cleverley's side began their new season with a defeat at home to Stockport County and a draw against Wycombe Wanderers before securing their first victory at Home Park at the end of August, beating Bradford City 2-0.

They were, however, unable to follow that up with another positive result and became the first team to lose to Russell Martin's Leicester City before eventually finding some consistency with wins over Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley.

The latest victory moved them back into the top six and was their most clinical win of the season, with the Pilgrims racing into a 2-0 lead after 22 minutes thanks to goals from on-loan Tottenham winger Oli Irow, who struck within the first 60 seconds, and Ronan Curtis.

The win was then sealed with a third goal just after the break through Aribim Pepple.

Saturday's victory means they have now lost just once in their last five League One outings and are finding their feet as they look to build towards a strong season, with their aim of promotion back to the Championship for the first time since 2024-25 remaining clear.

As previously mentioned, it has been over eight years since Blackpool last beat the Pilgrims, while this exact fixture finished 4-0 to the Devon-based side back in February.

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Blackpool have the luxury of naming the same XI that drew last weekend but will still be without key players in defence and attack.

The Seasiders will be unable to select defensive duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe, with ankle and toe injuries keeping them out, while striker Dale Taylor remains in the treatment room with a serious hamstring injury.

Expect centre-back duo Oliver Casey and Josh Earl to remain in the back four, with Tom Bloxham and Dion Charles leading the line for Evatt's side.

As for the visitors, they are also able to name the same lineup from their last outing and could be tempted to do so in order to maintain their winning formula.

The Pilgrims will, however, be without Malachi Boateng and Michael Baidoo, who have not featured since August due to ongoing injury concerns.

Pepple and Will Evans have two league goals each and will likely start together up top once again, with Irish winger Curtis keeping his place after scoring against Barnsley.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Earl, Munroe; Brown; Bowler, Anderson, Morgan; Bloxham, Charles

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Pleguezuelo, Sorinola; Curtis, Bakinson, White, Irow; Evans, Pepple

We say: Blackpool 1-2 Plymouth Argyle

While Blackpool are yet to lose at home this season, we expect that run to come to an end this weekend as they face a side searching for a fourth win in five matches.

We see the Pilgrims having enough attacking quality to edge a closely fought contest and move to 13 points from seven matches with a 2-1 victory in Lancashire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.