Preview: Lincoln City vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides boasting two of the best defensive records in the division lock horns on Saturday afternoon as Championship newcomers Lincoln City welcome high-flying Swansea City to Sincil Bank.

The Imps, led by a managerial double act, made it five unbeaten with a narrow midweek victory over Bristol City, while the Swans continued their impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign by piling further misery on Burnley with a 3-1 win last weekend.

Match preview

After returning to the second tier of English football following more than six decades away, Lincoln City had hoped to begin the next chapter of their journey with the manager who guided them to the League One title in style last season, when the Imps collected more than 100 points from 46 league matches.

However, Michael Skubala departed in the summer to take charge of Bristol City, leaving the third-tier champions searching for a new manager ahead of their first season back in the Championship following a 65-year absence.

The Imps turned to assistant coaches Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw, with the pair taking on their first managerial roles as joint bosses of a side that scored nearly 100 goals last season.

The duo faced their former mentor Skubala during the week and enjoyed a happy return to Bristol, with Lincoln leaving Ashton Gate with a 1-0 victory courtesy of a second-half strike from Freddie Draper.

That victory in the South West extended Lincoln's unbeaten run to five matches, with previous wins over Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End accompanied by draws against Blackburn Rovers and Southampton to help Cohen and Shaw's side make an impressive start.

The result leaves the Imps eighth in the table, with the chance to move level on points with the league leaders if they can secure a fourth Championship win of the season and other results go their way.

© Imago

As for visiting Swansea City, they have made a surprisingly impressive start to the new campaign after finishing in mid-table last season and never really mounting a serious push for the playoff spots.

However, after seven league games, Vitor Matos's side have won four, drawn two and lost just once to leave the Welsh outfit second in the table and level on points with leaders West Ham United.

Their only defeat of the season came on the South Coast last week when they were beaten 3-1 by promotion hopefuls Southampton, but Swansea responded in style by securing a 3-1 victory of their own over struggling Burnley.

The win at the Swansea.com Stadium maintained their unbeaten home record, which has been a key factor behind their success this season, having also been an important strength during the 2025-26 campaign when they finished with the seventh-best home record.

Perhaps the standout quality in their performances so far has been their defensive solidity, with no side conceding fewer than their five goals and no goalkeeper recording more clean sheets than Lawrence Vigouroux's four.

That defensive resilience could prove vital if Swansea are to sustain their strong run of form and mount a serious challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

With Lincoln City having spent so much time outside the second tier, this will be just the fourth meeting between the two clubs in their history, with Saturday's clash marking their first encounter since the Imps recorded a 2005 League Two victory.

Lincoln City Championship form:

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

Swansea City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

After winning in Bristol on Tuesday night, the tight turnaround in fixtures could prompt Lincoln to make changes ahead of Saturday's clash, although they can name the same XI that defeated their former manager after avoiding any fresh injury woes.

With that said, the Imps will remain without Tom Hamer, captain Tendayi Darikwa, Daniel Oyegoke and Irish forward Mason Melia.

Draper is the only Lincoln player to have scored more than once this season and is expected to lead the line once again, with the entire back five and goalkeeper also likely to retain their places in the XI.

As for the South Wales outfit, they cross the border without any further injury concerns to contend with.

Adam Idah currently has three Championship goals and is expected to lead the Swans' attack once again, with Matos likely to stick with the 4-3-3 formation that has served him well during the early stages of the season.

The only injury for Swansea City is defender Cameron Burgess, who has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury since the first competitive game of the season and is not expected to return until August 2027.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Elerewe, Bradley, Towler; Jefferies, Varfolomeev, McGrandles, Reach; House, Draper, Ogbene

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Welsh, Tymon; Just, Stamenic, Eustaquio; Yeo, Idah, Widell

We say: Lincoln City 1-1 Swansea City

Both sides boast strong defensive records that they will be keen to maintain this weekend, having kept four clean sheets apiece across their opening seven Championship matches.

We expect that defensive resilience to continue on Saturday, with the spoils ultimately being shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.