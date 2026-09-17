Newcastle vs. Hull City: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Newcastle United and Hull City square off at St James’ Park for gameweek five in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies are seeking to bounce back from a humbling 4-1 defeat away against Leeds United on Monday, their first loss since the arrival of new head coach Matthias Jaissle.

As for the Tigers, they remain unbeaten in the top flight since securing promotion and picked up a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Newcastle and Hull.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 25

Newcastle United wins: 12

Draws: 6

Hull City wins: 7

Newcastle United and Hull City have faced each other competitively a total of 25 times across all competitions, and it is the Magpies who lead the head-to-head record with 12 wins to the Tigers’ seven, while six draws have also been played out.

The first five encounters between these two sides were all in the FA Cup, including the very first back in February 1911 when Newcastle secured a 3-2 home win in the third round, courtesy of goals from Albert Shepherd (2) and Colin Veitch.

Two years later, Newcastle required a replay to progress past Hull in the second round, before the Tigers got their revenge in 1930 with a victory – also via a replay – in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

In total, Newcastle have won four of their six FA Cup ties with Hull. However, the Tigers prevailed in the most recent of those in January 2009, with Daniel Cousin scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 away win in a third-round replay.

Between 1934 and 1991, Newcastle and Hull played against each other eight times in the old Division Two, with the Magpies winning five, drawing one and losing two.

Newcastle’s biggest league win over Hull came in December 1934 when they put the Tigers to the sword 6-2 at St James’ Park. This victory sparked a nine-game unbeaten run against Hull across all competitions up until the 1990-91 campaign, when the Tigers won both home and away fixtures against the Magpies by a 2-1 scoreline.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Newcastle and Hull have played against each other six times, with both teams winning, losing and drawing two games each.

Their most recent top-flight meetings took place in the 2014-15 season when Newcastle were held to a 2-2 home draw by Hull, before goals from Remy Cabella, Sammy Ameobi and Yoan Gouffran secured a 3-0 away victory for the Magpies.

November 2016 was the last time Newcastle and Hull butted heads in any competition, with the Tigers celebrating a 3-1 penalty-shootout victory in the EFL Cup third round following a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes at the MKM Stadium.

Previous meetings

Nov 29, 2016: Hull City (3-1 on pens) 1-1 Newcastle United (EFL Cup Fifth Round)

Jan 31, 2015: Hull City 0-3 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 20, 2014: Newcastle United 2-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2014: Hull City 1-4 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2013: Newcastle United 2-3 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 14, 2009: Hull City 1-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2009: Newcastle United 0-1 Hull City (FA Cup Third Round Replay)

Jan 03, 2009: Hull City 0-0 Newcastle United (FA Cup Third Round Replay)

Sep 13, 2008: Newcastle United 1-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Oct 15, 1997: Newcastle United 2-0 Hull City (EFL Cup Third Round)

Last six Premier League meetings

Jan 31, 2015: Hull City 0-3 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 20, 2014: Newcastle United 2-2 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2014: Hull City 1-4 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2013: Newcastle United 2-3 Hull City (Premier League)

Mar 14, 2009: Hull City 1-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 13, 2008: Newcastle United 1-2 Hull City (Premier League)