Newcastle lineup vs. Hull City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Newcastle United will be without eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Hull City at St James’ Park.

Captain Dan Burn, Ewen Jaouen (both ankle), Joelinton (thigh) and William Osula (foot) all remain sidelined with injuries, and they have been joined in the treatment room by four more players.

Indeed, Nico Gonzalez will miss out due to concussion protocols after he was forced off in the first half of Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat to Leeds United on Monday.

Jacob Ramsey sustained a thigh injury during the warm-up at Elland Road and will not be involved on Saturday. Amar Dedic (hamstring) is also out along with Anthony Elanga who was omitted from the squad entirely on Monday with an unspecified issue.

Bazoumana Toure came off the bench to score a late consolation goal against Leeds and he may be rewarded with his first Premier League start this weekend, potentially at the expense of Jacob Murphy who provided an underwhelming display at Elland Road.

A start for Toure on the left flank could see Harvey Barnes switch over to the right, while Matias Fernandez-Pardo may retain his starting spot in a central role behind striker Yoane Wissa.

In the absence of Gonzalez, 18-year-old Sean Steur could be handed a start in centre-midfield alongside 20-year-old Lewis Miley, though Joe Willock and Aladji Bamba are two other midfield options at Matthias Jaissle’s disposal.

A back four or Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall could be selected, but Fabian Schar will be pushing to start ahead of Botman in central defence following his underwhelming display against Leeds.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Steur, L. Miley; Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo, Toure; Wissa